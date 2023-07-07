Iowa teen gets life sentence for fatally beating Spanish teacher with baseball bat

The first of two Iowa high schoolers who admitted to brutally killing their Spanish teacher with a baseball bat was sentenced on Thursday.

Willard Miller received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 35 years in prison in a sentencing hearing that lasted over seven hours.

He and his accomplice, Jeremy Goodale, pleaded guilty in April for the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber, when both attackers were 16, according to prosecutors. The 66-year-old teacher was tragically beaten to death while taking her usual afternoon walk in a park in Fairfield.

During Miller’s sentencing, District Court Judge Shawn Showers took into account the killer’s young age but also acknowledged the immense harm he caused by prematurely ending Nohema Graber’s life.

“I find that your intent and actions were sinister and evil. Those acts resulted in the intentional loss of human life in a brutal fashion,” the judge said. “There is no excuse.”

According to the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a prison term of 30 years to life with the possibility of parole for Miller.

Before receiving his sentence, Miller expressed remorse in court.

“I would like to apologize for my actions, first and foremost to the family,” he said. “I am sincerely sorry for the distress I have caused you and the devastation I have caused your family.”

Miller also extended his apologies to the Fairfield community, his own family, Goodale’s family, and the police.

Prosecutors revealed that the two teenagers, harbored anger towards Graber due to a poor grade she had given Miller.

With News Wire Services