Iowa teen guilty of fatally shooting pair of students at alternative school

An Iowa teen has been found guilty of fatally shooting two students at an alternative school run by a gang member-turned-activist.

Preston Walls was initially charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deadly violence at Starts Right Here, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing education and resources to at-risk youth in the Des Moines area. On Thursday, jurors found him guilty on lesser charges, including second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron.

Walls was also found guilty of willful injury causing serious injury for shooting Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member and rapper who founded the educational program.

The defense argued Walls feared for his life when he started shooting during the Starts Right Here program on Jan. 23. He had been set to graduate just two days later and he believed Dameron and Carr would attack him before then because they wouldn’t have another chance, according to his lawyer.

His legal team further noted that Dameron was armed at the time of the shooting and that both victims belonged to a gang that often had disputes with the one Walls was affiliated with.

“I was scared to walk out of that school at 1 o’clock. They waited outside the school for me before,” said Walls, who admitted to shooting Carr nine times and shooting Dameron 13 times. He also confessed to shooting Keeps twice.

Walls was arrested within an hour of the shooting and Starts Right Here reopened a few weeks later. He is slated to be sentenced in November.

Another person, Bravon Tukes, is scheduled to stand trial on murder charges on Oct. 2. He’s accused of picking up Walls after the shooting and driving away from the area.

With News Wire Services