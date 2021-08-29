An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

Reuters Videos

Afghans took to the streets in the capital Kabul on Saturday (August 28) - unhappy, an eyewitness said, that banks have largely remained closed since the Taliban swept back into power.Concerns are growing in the capital of an impending financial crisis.The Taliban's takeover has sent the afghani currency tumbling and, with many banks shut and food prices rising quickly, daily life is becoming more difficult.Elsewhere in the city, trader Safiullah Nazari said people are grateful for "good security" but that financial problems are more dangerous than insecurity."If the situation continues and employees of the government don't get their salaries and a businessman cannot get his money from the bank for trading, the result of this is very horrible, and there will be poverty in the society as well, and no one can solve that issue."Nazari said the Taliban had promised earlier in the week to reopen the banks.Elsewhere in the Afghan capital, Taliban roadblocks prevented people from accessing the airport following a massive suicide attack on Thursday (August 26).Overnight the U.S. launched a drone strike against an Islamic State target in retaliation for the attack in which 13 U.S. service members and up to 170 others were killed.