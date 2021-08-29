An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

CBSNews
·6 min read

At first glance, Iowa Falls might be an uncomfortable place for a devout Muslim. Pork, forbidden in Islam, is big business here, and there isn't a mosque for miles. And yet, for Zalmay Niazy – an Afghan who goes simply by "Zee" – Iowa Falls has been the answer to his prayers.

"Iowa Falls is home," he told correspondent Lee Cowan.

Niazy came to the U.S. after serving as an interpreter for both American and Allied forces in eastern Afghanistan. Every mission made him a target of the Taliban.

"I have seen a lot of my very good friends have been killed," Niazy said, "and we've been given body bags to just pick something for the family."

"Did your Humvee ever get hit?" Cowan asked.

"Plenty times."

He had a bullet taken out of his arm; he nearly lost an eye to shrapnel; and when the bus he was riding in drove over a roadside bomb, he nearly lost a leg.

Zalmay Niazy served as an interpreter for U.S. and Allied forces in Afghanistan. Targeted by the Taliban, he settled in Iowa. But his application for asylum was not guaranteed.&#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
Zalmay Niazy served as an interpreter for U.S. and Allied forces in Afghanistan. Targeted by the Taliban, he settled in Iowa. But his application for asylum was not guaranteed. / Credit: CBS News

When folks in Iowa Falls heard of his service, people like Duane and Emily Kruckenberg didn't just welcome him, they practically saluted him.

"It's not just his personality, it's his character," said Emily. "He would do anything for anybody, and he showed that with the service he did for us."

Duane said, "He's probably more of an American than some people that are born here."

What few people knew, however, was just how Niazy got here in the first place.

In 2014 the U.S. contractor Zee had been working for in Kabul flew him to Washington, D.C., for business. Niazy was thrilled, but he had no intention of leaving Afghanistan for good. "If everybody leaves that country, who's going to fix it?" he said.

Hours after he landed, his parents found a warning – one of several they'd received from the Taliban – nailed to their front door. In short it said if Niazy went home, he'd be dead – and so would his family.

The Taliban has already made good on past threats. Niazy said they murdered his uncle and forced his parents into hiding. "It was the hardest decision of my life, that, 'What am I going to do?'" he said. "I just didn't want any more pain, just didn't want my family to live like immigrants in their own country anymore."

Niazy had no choice but to apply for political asylum.

He had nothing but the clothes on his back when he arrived in Iowa Falls. One of the first to help him was a giant of a man, both in stature and in spirit: Mike Ingebritson. "I don't let him speak his foreign language around me because then I think he's talking about me!" he laughed.

Ingebritson never served in the armed forces (at 6 foot 10 he was too tall), but offering kindness, he said, doesn't have a height restriction.

Cowan asked Ingebritson, "Why did you give him a chance?"

"Oh, you get a kid that's, let's say, 10,000 miles away from home, three-time wounded veteran, and he says, 'Can you help me?' You don't turn him down; you do the right thing."

Ingebritson loaned Niazy money to buy an old house that was practically falling down ("I told him that I am buying this house, he looked at me and said, 'Are you stupid?'"), and helped him turn it into a home. Niazy's pretty handy that way, so much so he started his own business, Zee Handyman Services.

Zalmay Niazy started a contracting service in Iowa Falls.&#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
Zalmay Niazy started a contracting service in Iowa Falls. / Credit: CBS News

He quickly got a reputation as the contractor the town could count on. Just ask those working at the local optometry shop where he was installing a new ceiling.

Cowan asked, "How important is he to the community as a whole, you think?"

Jill said, "Everybody here knows him. Everybody knows that he would do anything he can for anybody here."

Deb added, "Always willing to help, plus he's a lot of fun!"

Everyone in town pretty much assumed Niazy would be granted asylum, but when his interview with U.S. Immigration finally came around, something didn't seem quite right. "My interview was almost seven hours," he said. He had to account for everything, including his childhood, and one day in particular when, Niazy said, he was forced to give the Taliban a piece of bread at gunpoint, or, they warned: "'We will kill your parents, or we will burn your house.' And as a nine-years-old kid, not even nine yet, I was scared. I didn't 't know what else to do to protect my family. That's what they wanted."

Three months ago, Niazy got a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that suggested that that morsel of bread he gave the Taliban all those years ago could be viewed as aiding an enemy – an allegation which could get him deported.

Cowan read from the letter: "'You have engaged in terrorist activity.' Did you feel betrayed?"

"I did; I got stabbed in the back," Niazy replied.

Zalmay Niazy. / Credit: CBS News
Zalmay Niazy. / Credit: CBS News

As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban the past few weeks, the question on everyone's mind was, if the U.S. was risking life and limb to evacuate people fearing for their lives, why on Earth would they send someone like Zee back?

Mike Ingebritson said, "We're supposed to be reasonable people, and to me we're better than this."

The residents of Iowa Falls quickly went into action, including Mike's wife, Linda. "I won't let it happen," she said. "I mean, everybody in Iowa Falls would go to jail for him, I think."

In a matter of weeks, the town raised more than $40,000 to hire Niazy the best immigration lawyers they could find.

But as the scenes outside Kabul airport became more and more desperate, Niazy was getting more and more anxious, not only for himself, but for his family.

But then, a bit of potential good news: U.S. immigration officials won't comment on why, or what (if anything) has changed pertaining to Niazy's case, but his attorney was notified two weeks ago that the U.S. has now agreed to re-examine his application for asylum.

In Iowa Falls, it doesn't really matter the why. All that matters is that Niazy just might have a chance to stay where they think he belongs.

At a get-together, Duane Kruckenberg raised a glass: "I want to propose a toast to our friend, Zee, that he forever stays in Iowa Falls. Here, here!"

"I promise I will!" Niazy laughed.

For Niazy, it's bitter-sweet; his family is stuck back in Afghanistan, a country he nearly died to re-build. And, he vows, the fight isn't over yet.

"It takes a lot to make a community, to make a country great," he said. "And I did it. I will do it again. And I will stand for what's right."

For more info:

Zee Handyman ServicesWood Vision Clinic, Iowa Falls, IowaDrone footage by NeverDieEasy (YouTube)

Story produced by Amol Mhatre. Editor: Remington Korper.

Nature: Butterflies in the summer sun

Eddie Gallagher and the changing story of a death in Iraq

Billie Jean King on achieving true equality

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Delta Flight Attendants Personally Purchase Special Items for Afghan Children on Evacuation Plane

    "We knew these evacuees were coming with no opportunity to prepare," said pilot Alexander Kahn on CNN

  • Nottinghamshire council official says Taliban offering 'amazing opportunity' for Afghanistan

    A council dignitary has been criticised by MPs after saying that the Taliban should be given a chance.

  • Exclusive: Up to 30 councils in England refuse to help Afghan refugees

    Around 30 councils have refused to take any Afghan refugees who have arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban, government sources have said.

  • Ted Cruz says the Biden administration's decision to vacate Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan was a 'political decision' that 'proved catastrophic'

    Bagram, which was once the largest US military base in the Afghanistan but has since fallen to the Taliban, is roughly 40 miles from Kabul.

  • Hellish living conditions are the new Kabul reality

    Trash heaps throughout the city, feces on sidewalks, and armed guards at every street corner to hand out beatings — welcome to the new Kabul.

  • Breyer considering Supreme Court retirement with successor in mind

    Justice Stephen Breyer disclosed he is thinking about who might succeed him as he wrestles over when to retire, something liberals who want another Democratically appointed judge on the Supreme Court have been urging him to do for months.

  • California GOP Recall Candidate Larry Elder Wanted To End Medicaid

    In 2010, Elder said he was also against mandating that insurance companies cover people with preexisting conditions.

  • Japan planes on standby near Afghanistan for evacuation, say officials

    Japanese military planes assigned to evacuate Japanese nationals from Afghanistan are now in a nearby country but moving them from Kabul airport does not mean Japan is ending its evacuation operation, Japanese government officials said on Saturday. They also told a media briefing that Kabul airport needed to be firmly secured for planes to return to continue the mission, which also targets Afghans who worked at the Japanese embassy and at the local office of a Japanese aid agency. Japan this week dispatched three military transport airplanes and a government-owned passenger plane for the operation.

  • Calls to veterans' suicide hotlines are up since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, report says

    The Veterans Crisis Line and Stop Soldiers Suicide have both seen an increase in the demand for their hotlines since Kabul fell to the Taliban.

  • Taliban say two ISIS bombing suspects captured

    The Taliban said they captured two members of the Islamic State affiliate responsible for the suicide bombing outside the airport of Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. service members Thursday.

  • US says drone kills IS bombers targeting Kabul airport

    A U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. The strike came just two days before the U.S. is set to conclude a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghan and foreign civilians and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America's longest war with the Taliban back in power.

  • Harris holds steady on Southeast Asia trip as crises loom

    In Singapore, in between a foreign policy speech and a roundtable talk about supply chain issues, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped to smell the flowers. Specifically, she checked out an orchid that the country named after her — a light fuschia hybrid named Papilionanda Kamala Harris — a diplomatic honor also bestowed on former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden during past visits to the country. “Oh, this is extraordinary,” she marveled as she took a brief tour of the lush Flower Field room of Singapore’s iconic Gardens By the Bay on Tuesday.

  • Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 113,500 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban claimed Kabul.

  • Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. First lady Jill Biden joined the president at Dover Air Force Base to grieve with loved ones as the “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded, a military ritual for those killed in foreign combat. Five were just 20, born not long before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred the United States to invade Afghanistan in order to topple al-Qaida and dismantle their Taliban hosts who ruled the country.

  • Exclusive Video Shows Aftermath of U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan

    Exclusive video shows the scene of an airstrike conducted by the U.S. military targeting suspected Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

  • Congressman Who Flew to Kabul Demands Resignations in D.C.

    Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res

  • Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home

    British troops left Kabul on Saturday, ending the U.K.'s evacuation operation and its 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “heroic” evacuation effort, even as the government acknowledged some eligible Afghan civilians had been left behind. The U.K.’s top military officer conceded that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out."

  • UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan. "The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week's leaders' meeting," Johnson's office said in a statement.

  • 6 of Robert F Kennedy’s Kids Say They’re ‘Shocked’ Sirhan Sirhan Was Granted Parole: ‘We Are Devastated’

    Six of Robert F. Kennedy’s children are speaking out against the release of Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated their father in 1968, despite two of their brothers supporting his parole hours earlier. Sirhan Sirhan was granted parole on Friday with the support of Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. However, siblings Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Maxwell T. Kennedy and Rory Kennedy issued a statement slamming the decision and calling on G