Iowa trucker killed in tollbooth wreck in Indiana

ANGOLA, Indiana — A 73-year-old semi-trailer driver from Iowa was killed after his truck barreled into two others at a toll plaza in northeastern Indiana.

Edwin Bottelman of Greeley was pulling a bulk tank trailer eastbound on Interstates 80/90 about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when his truck crashed into a box trailer, state police said.

His truck then rear-ended another semi-trailer stopped in line at a different toll booth. The passenger compartment of his truck ran beneath the second trailer. Bottelman died at the scene.

More: Two teens dead after collision with farm truck in Union County

Police said his truck was going fast and showed no signs of slowing or braking as it approached the plaza in Steuben County, about 4 miles west of the Ohio state line.

Investigators suspect Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem which could have made him lose control, police said.

More: Semitruck driver dies in fiery crash on I-80 near Tiffin, officials say

The 38-year-old driver of the first semi-trailer struck was not injured. The 35-year-old driver of the second was hospitalized with minor injuries.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trucker from Iowa dead after Indiana tollbooth wreck