Iowa U.S. Representatives on impeachment vote

A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.