These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
CNN’s Gary Tuchman speaks with a focus group of Republican voters in Nevada, Iowa, about the first Republican presidential debate, presented by Fox News.
CNN’s Gary Tuchman speaks with a focus group of Republican voters in Nevada, Iowa, about the first Republican presidential debate, presented by Fox News.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is underway in Milwaukee, with eight Republican candidates hoping to seize the spotlight from former President Donald Trump — at least for one night.
The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.
Amazon has revealed that the Fallout TV show will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2024, over three years after it was first announced.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
LG is teaming up with Amazon to bring the Amazon Luna cloud-based game streaming service on its smart TVs. Amazon announced on its blog that the Amazon Luna app is now available on LG's smart TV models launched between 2021 and 2023 and running webOS 6.0 or later. Amazon Prime members can access a rotating set of titles for free including "Fortnite" through the Luna app.
Alienware is set to release a new version of its first 500Hz monitor for folks who have AMD graphics cards. The 24.5-inch display will cost $650 and it goes on sale next month.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio BioWare is eliminating approximately 50 positions as parent Electronic Arts attempts to turn it into a "more agile and focused studio." The reorganization was “unavoidable,” according to BioWare general manager George McKay, as it was carried out to meet the studio's evolving needs.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
This crewneck style will go with everything.
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Yes, there's even the coveted Dutch Oven on sale in multiple colors.
Christine claims Kevin won't turn over financial records because they're "confidential." She calls it "a smokescreen." A $400M fortune could be at stake.