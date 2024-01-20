Iowa weather: Bitter cold conditions through Sunday
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."
Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” conducts long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour has confirmed layoffs. The studio reportedly let go around 45 staff members and it said the layoffs "represented less than three percent of our total workforce."
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A lack of charging infrastructure, the tendency of all batteries to suffer in extreme cold, and potentially a lack of owner knowledge may have added up to a perfect winter storm for Chicago EV owners.
Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.