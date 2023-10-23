Iowa Weather: Storms possible, then a big temperature jump
Iowa Weather: Storms possible, then a big temperature jump
Iowa Weather: Storms possible, then a big temperature jump
The cal prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Follow all the action in Week 7 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Officials determined that Iowa's Cooper DeJean made an invalid fair catch signal before fielding the ball.
Big tech takes center stage at a crucial time for markets as rising bond yields and fear of further Fed tightening have sent stocks lower in recent weeks.
Apple has indicated it wants sports — but not just any sport.
Make this your 'everywhere' hoodie this fall.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions lost the big one against Ohio State. Just like last year. And the year before that. At some point, you have to wonder if they'll ever reach college football's upper echelon.
Consumer staples is the third worst performing sector this year, but early earnings results show sentiment towards the sector may soon shift.
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
Toyota reveals Land Cruiser Se, an electric take on the large SUV, though it doesn't look as off-road ready.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
Unlike trash humans, these fluffy coats will text you back.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
These best-selling faux fur-lined boots are over $100 cheaper than the OG UGGs and shoppers say they look and feel the same.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.