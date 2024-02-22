Iowa weather: Stronger winds bringing a cooldown
Iowa weather: Stronger winds bringing a cooldown
Iowa weather: Stronger winds bringing a cooldown
After breaking the NCAA women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark is back on the court. Here's how to watch tonight's game.
The chain is the latest to launch a new energy drink, despite recent concerns about caffeine content in these beverages.
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Chelsea Blackwell's Megan Fox comparison raises questions about physical attraction on the reality TV dating series.
Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI features to more devices through a new One UL 6.1 update coming in late March, the company announced today. The AI features were first introduced for the Galaxy S24 series, but will soon be available to even more Samsung users. As nearly every tech company is introducing and expanding their AI-powered features, it makes sense for Samsung to make its features more widely accessible.
Lucid Motors plans to build just 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, only 500 to 1,000 more than it made in 2023, as it struggles with demand for its luxury sedans. If it sticks to that number, that means Lucid will wind up building around 10% of the 90,000 EVs it predicted it could make and sell in 2024 when it went public three years ago. The chasm between the new figures and those original expectations spotlights how much freedom companies like Lucid had in promoting the reverse mergers that helped so many become publicly listed.
When the large cloud providers have excess compute capacity, they tend to discount it through programs like AWS's and Azure's spot instances. NodeShift aims to take this concept and expand it well beyond the big clouds -- and with stronger guarantees -- by providing a single API for access to excess compute, storage and graphics accelerators from independent data center operators and through connections to low-cost decentralized web services like Akash and Filecoin. The company was founded by Andrey Surkov and Mihai Mărcuță.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Uber Eats will soon be offering autonomous food delivery service in Tokyo, Japan — its first outside the US.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Shan-Lyn Ma, the co-founder and CEO of Zola, an online platform for wedding planning and gift registries. Ma talked about why she decided to launch the business after trying to buy a gift for a friend and realizing that wedding registries were still living in the past. How Zola navigated through the pandemic, which completely disrupted the wedding industry.
Whether you live in the White House or just a white house, every abode can use a little beautifying this time of year.
Can't figure out what color is on your wall? This little gadget will tell you in seconds.
For value investors, buying auto stocks has brought more pain than profit. But there are pockets of opportunity in the sector, to say the least.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.
Make a fashion statement while scoffing at winter's wrath — this No. 1 bestseller has more than 137,000 five-star ratings.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Scarpa hiking boots for $80 (from $119).
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
Much of that work is strenuous, repetitive and sometimes dangerous -- precisely the sorts of problems industrial robotics are built to solve. The other thing construction brings is a wide range of different challenges, meaning that more startups can operate in the space without being in direct competition. Amsterdam-based Monumental, meanwhile, specializes in the more familiar red clay variety.