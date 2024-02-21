Iowa weather: Sunshine and warmer temps continue
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
The House of Representatives has founded a Task Force on artificial intelligence that will "ensure America continues leading in this strategic area," as Speaker Mike Johnson put it. In a way this task force — chaired by California Reps Ted Lieu and Jay Obernolte — is a welcome sign of Congress doing something, anything, on an important topic that has become the darling of tech investment.
Spring training games begin this week, but several top free agents still need a team.
Make a fashion statement while scoffing at winter's wrath — this No. 1 bestseller has more than 137,000 five-star ratings.
Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for under $2 a pair.
We spotted a Cotopaxi fleece for $42 (from $75) and Scarpa hiking boots for $80 (from $119).
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
For many organizations and startups, 2023 was a rough year financially, with companies struggling to raise money and others making cuts to survive. Ransomware and extortion gangs, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year in earnings, if recent reports are anything to go by. Last year saw hackers continue to evolve their tactics to become scrappier and more extreme in efforts to pressure victims into paying their increasingly exorbitant ransom demands.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
With just seven points to go, Caitlin Clark is about to break another record. Here's how to watch.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000+ Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
Next up: South Carolina's Republican primary on Feb. 24.
Builder sentiment climbed, reflecting the relative strength of the newly constructed home market and expectations that mortgage rates will continue to move lower.
If you want to boost your complexion during the drab winter months, add this product to your makeup bag ASAP.
Sony said Wednesday it won’t launch any new blockbuster first-party PlayStation exclusives until at least early 2025. Sony’s 2024 fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2025.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
Strike a pose: Meaningful Beauty cleansers, serums and creams target firmness and wrinkles — and are rarely priced this low.
Clark didn't score a point in the fourth quarter and the Hawkeyes struggled late against Nebraska on Sunday.