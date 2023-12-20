Iowa winters bring a surge in bald eagle sightings. Here's where to watch in Des Moines

Seeing a bald eagle can be a rare, and sometimes magical event. But, during Iowa winters they're a common sight. And, you might see more of them this year after an improved nesting season.

More than 100 volunteers and Iowa Department of Natural Resource staff members check up on Iowa's bald eagles every year. Volunteers help with two surveys: The Bald Eagle Midwinter Survey and the Bald Eagle Nest Monitoring Survey.

What are the Iowa DNR's bald eagle surveys and why are they important?

The midwinter survey takes place in early January each year. Surveyors drive a standardized route, counting all eagles seen along the way. During the nest monitoring survey, volunteers collectively watch between 250 and 350 nests around the state, reporting on a nest's activity and success in producing and fledging eaglets.

Last year was the worst nesting season in many years for Iowa's bald eagles. For the first time in the history of the survey, the average number of young fledged per nest dropped below one. For 2022, an average of only 0.88 eagles were fledged per nest, which is thought to be the result of the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak last summer.

What does Iowa's bald eagle population look like in 2023?

Volunteers counted more than 2,900 eagles along more than 1,600 miles of waterway in January 2023.

The most eagles were counted on the Mississippi and Des Moines Rivers, though the highest density — eagles per mile — was on the Iowa River.

The DNR's nesting survey also showed an improvement over 2022's record poor numbers. Of the active nests surveyed, 66% were successful and an average 1.77 young were fledged per nest.

The report said the number of young produced in 2023 was more than twice the number in 2022 and estimated that 720 eaglets were fledged from nests in the state.

One of the important things the Iowa DNR keeps an eye on is the proportion of the count made up of immature eagles, as it is a good indicator of population health. Since the survey started in 1991, that proportion has hovered around 30% and this year was consistent with that at 32%.

Where are the best spots for bald eagle watching in Des Moines?

The best spots for eagle watching in the Des Moines metro are anywhere along the river where there's open water, said Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife diversity biologist at Iowa DNR.

Anna Buckardt Thomas, avian ecologist at Iowa DNR recommends these three spots around the Des Moines metro area:

Sycamore Access boat ramp (4640 NW 66th Ave., Johnston)

Saylorville Lake, particularly along any ice

Center Street Dam (downtown Des Moines)

"Right now since there is so much open water, eagles will likely be dispersed, but as the water freezes the congregations of birds are expected to get larger," Buckardt said.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where to watch bald eagles in the Des Moines metro