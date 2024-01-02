An Iowa woman lost her husband and dog in a house fire

A fire ravaged a Kossuth County home, leaving a woman hospitalized and killing her husband and their dog.

Donna and Marvin Tripp's home in Burt caught fire at about 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to a news release from the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, Donna, 58, was outside of the home and said her 79-year-old husband and their dog were still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to retrieve Marvin from the burning home, according to the release. The couple was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center.

Marvin died while at the hospital and Donna was transported to Mason City for further treatment. Their black lab did not survive and the home was a total loss, the sheriff's office said.

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office did not list a cause of the fire in its release, but KCCI reported it appeared to have started in a chimney connected to a wood-burning fireplace.

Donna's longtime employer, the Algona Hy-Vee, has set up a GoFundMe to help her to recover and rebuild.

"The Hy-Vee family is reaching out to our loyal customers and the community at this time for financial support during her recovery as she works toward rebuilding her life," the fundraiser description said. "All donations will go to Donna."

As of Sunday, more than 300 donations and more than $25,000 was raised. The fundraiser's goal is $75,000.

Dan Steenhoek, Donna's manager at the Algona Hy-Vee, told KCCI that, according to Donna's family, she's doing well and will hopefully be home soon.

"We ask area residents to keep the Tripp family in their prayers during this difficult time and to be thankful for the brave men and women of our local Fire, EMS, Healthcare Providers and Law Enforcement agencies," the release from Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fire in Burt in northern Iowa kills husband and dog, wife hospitalized