Iowa woman sentenced to 12 years in Kandiyohi County sex abuse case

Feb. 12—WILLMAR

— A woman was sentenced Jan. 18 to serve 144 months of prison for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Allison Renae Rolf, 38, of Sioux City, Iowa, pleaded guilty in December of 2023. In exchange for her plea, two additional charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed. Rolf's attorney was also free to argue for a lesser sentence.

Rolf was ultimately sentenced to the presumptive 144 months of prison, per Minnesota sentencing guidelines, with four days of credit.

In Minnesota, convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody before possibly serving the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, her expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee is Jan. 14, 2032.

Conditions of Rolf's sentence include providing a DNA sample, and registering as a predatory offender in Minnesota. Once released from prison, Rolf will also have to serve a conditional release period for 10 years.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with Willmar police interviewed an adult male in August of 2022. He reported several incidents of sexual abuse from 2014 to 2015. He told investigators he was 14 or 15 at the time.

He said that Rolf began abusing him while he was living with his father in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In August of 2014, he and his father moved to Willmar and Rolf moved to Willmar shortly afterward, according to the complaint.

He said Rolf would have known his age as she had dropped him off at middle school during some mornings. According to the complaint, he at one point told his father that he did not like Rolf.

He estimated there were fewer than 20 instances of abuse between August of 2014 and October of 2015. He said each instance would occur while his father was away, and that no one had ever witnessed them together.