Iowan charged with killing her husband in 2021 shooting death

A wife was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her husband in northern Iowa nearly three years ago.

Ryan Cooper, of Traer, was found dead in his home in June 2021, but, at the time, there were no suspects and no one was taken into custody. Investigators at the time described the shooting as a "violent death."

Ryan Cooper sustained two gunshots to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, Karina Cooper, 46, was arrested for her role in the death of her husband on Monday, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. She is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Tama County Jail.

While the investigation ensued, Karina Cooper allegedly had told two witnesses that "she wanted Ryan Cooper dead and could shoot him in the face," according to court documents.

According to the release, the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Tama County Sheriff's Office or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa woman charged in Traer shooting death of husband