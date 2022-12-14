Iowan Deborah Sandoval pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge as son continues to trial

2
William Morris, Des Moines Register
·2 min read

On the day of her trial, a Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, was arrested in February 2021 along with her son Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny. Both traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 rally organized by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and both were then part of the mob that broke through police lines and stormed the Capitol, according to prosecutors. The duo was scheduled to appear for a bench trial Wednesday before D.C. federal district judge Thomas Hogan.

According to new court filings, Deborah Sandoval admits that prior to Jan. 6, she sent Facebook messages about planning to travel to D.C. and that "if the electors don't elect we will be forced into civil war."

For subscribers:Indictment details new US Capitol riot charges against Iowa mother and son

Once in D.C., she traveled from the pro-Trump rally to the Capitol, entering through a door that had already been forced open. Another rioter captured video of Sandoval shouting "get her ass out here," referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She remained in the building for approximately 24 minutes.

According to her plea agreement, several other charges will be dropped due to her guilty plea. The parties estimate that she will face a recommended sentence ranging from probation to six months incarceration.

A photo reportedly shared by Deborah Sandoval after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, showing her among the protestors outside. Capitol surveillance cameras later captured her moving through the building, according to court documents.
Salvador Sandoval, who faces additional charges for allegedly shoving and grappling with several police officers inside the Capitol, has not pleaded guilty. In recent court filings, his attorneys indicated he intends to challenge whether his actions legally constituted assault, and whether he was aware the officers (at least one of whom was in riot gear and carrying a shield) were police when, as he claims, he intervened to protect another rioter who was on the ground.

Court records show Wednesday's trial continued as scheduled for Salvador Sandoval, with the government resting its case. Proceedings will continue Thursday.

For subscribers:Iowa mother and son say fair trial impossible in DC, want Jan. 6 cases moved to Iowa

The two had previously unsuccessfully moved to have their cases tried separately. They argued in court filings they did not go to the Capitol together, even entering the building from different sides.

The Sandovals are among eight Iowans so far to face charges related to the riot, five of whom have already pleaded guilty or been convicted. One, Doug Jensen of Des Moines, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Other than the Sandovals, the only other case still outstanding is that against Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, who is scheduled for trial in January.

More:As first cases resolve, some of Iowa's Jan. 6 riot defendants begin to speak

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines woman pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charge

