Iowan Kyle Young to plead guilty on Capitol riot charges, prosecutor says

A second Iowan has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kyle Young of Redfield is one of seven Iowa residents charged to date with taking part in the riot, which resulted in several deaths and interrupted Congress as it met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors say Young was part of a crowd that surrounded and beat a District of Columbia police officer.

The officer, who suffered a heart attack after being repeatedly shocked with his own Taser, later identified Young from a lineup, according to court filings, as "the one who had his hand on his gun and threatened to kill him with it." Young was indicted in April along with Thomas Sibick of New York and Albuquerque Head of Tennessee, who also are alleged to have taken part in the assault.

n this video screenshot included in court filings by federal prosecutors, Iowan Kyle Young can be seen in a throng of people grappling with a District of Columbia police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

At a status conference Thursday, prosecutor Cara Gardner told Judge Amy Berman Jackson that two of the three, Young and Head, have reached agreements with prosecutors. Discussions are ongoing with Sibick, Gardner said.

Attorneys for Gardner and Young's did not reveal the details of the proposed agreement. Young currently faces 13 federal charges, including robbery, civil disorder, and a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Jackson agreed to schedule a change-of-plea hearing for Young on May 5. Young did not speak at Thursday's hearing except to acknowledge direct questions and agree to proceed via videoconference.

Young would be the second Iowan to admit to charges in the riot. Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar faced charges along with his son, Daniel, of Austin, Minnesota. He pleaded guilty in January and is scheduled to be sentenced April 12.

