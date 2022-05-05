Iowan Kyle Young pleads guilty to assaulting D.C. police officer during U.S. Capitol riot

An Iowa man faces up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kyle Young had faced more than a dozen federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot, many in connection with an assault on D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. On Thursday, Young agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

A resident of the western Dallas County town of Redfield, Young was one of the first Iowans to be charged for taking part in the Capitol riot. That number grew to eight this week with the arrest of Chad Heathcote of Adel, who was charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

In this video screenshot included in court filings by federal prosecutors, Iowan Kyle Young can be seen in a throng of people grappling with a D.C. Metropolitan police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

From January: Here's where the cases stand against 8 Iowans charged over participating in the U.S. Capitol riot

What did Kyle Young do at the Capitol?

Unlike other Iowans facing charges, it's not clear if Young ever actually entered the Capitol. According to previous court documents, Young went to the Capitol with his 16-year-old son and was involved in heavy fighting with police on the Capitol's lower west terrace. It was there that the rioters seized Fanone, part of a line of officers defending a tunnel leading into the building, and dragged him into the mob.

He later testified before Congress that “as I was swarmed by a violent mob, they ripped off my badge, they grabbed and stripped me of my radio, they seized a munition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists and what felt like hard metal objects."

The rioters repeatedly shocked him with his own stun gun, causing him to suffer a heart attack and "significant and painful injuries," said prosecutor Cara Gardner. Fanone later identified Young as one of his assailants and said he was "100% sure" that at one point, Young put his hand on his holstered service weapon, threatening to kill him with his own gun.

Story continues

For subscribers: Who is Doug Jensen? Tracing a QAnon believer's path to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Robbery charges Young faced for attempting to take Fanone's gun will be dismissed under his deal with prosecutors.

When Judge Amy Berman Jackson inquired Thursday, Gardner said prosecutors do not intend to pursue the allegation further.

"We haven’t made that determination (that Young didn't try to take the gun), but we have agreed that will not be part of the conduct we argue at sentencing," Gardner said.

The charge Young pleaded guilty to covers other conduct: that he used a strobe light and stick to menace or distract officers defending the tunnel, that he threw a heavy speaker toward the police line, striking and injuring another rioter, and that he grabbed Fanone's arm held it away from his body while other rioters assaulted the officer.

During the hearing, Young told the judge he agreed with the state's account of what he had done.

Previously: US Capitol riot suspect Kyle Young assaulted multiple officers, threatening to kill one, prosecutors say

Sentencing set for August; up to eight years possible

Under the law, the maximum sentence for the crime Young pleaded to is eight years. Federal sentencing guidelines are likely to suggest a prison term ranging up to 6 1/2 years, or up to the full eight years if Jackson rules that an enhancement is appropriate because Fanone was restrained at the time of the attack.

If the final guideline maximum is less than eight years, prosecutors have indicated they intend to request an upward enhancement under a law governing conduct "calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion."

Young is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25 in Washington, D.C. He has been detained since his arrest in April 2021, and will receive credit for the time already served.

He is the second Iowan to plead guilty to taking part in the attack. Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar, who travelled to the Capitol with his son Daniel of Austin, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to civil disorder in January, and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. The cases against the six other Iowans remain pending.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowan Kyle Young pleads guilty to Capitol riot assault on D.C. officer