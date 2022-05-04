Iowan who spent eight years as fugitive in Mexico ordered to serve 15 1/2 years

A Webster City man who lived for years as a fugitive in Mexico has been ordered to serve the prison term he fled the country to avoid, federal prosecutors say.

Jose Sandoval, 39, was originally sentenced by a federal judge in Sioux City to 15 1/2 years in prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a news release from the the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa said.

Instead, he fled to Mexico, where he lived for eight years, the release said. It said he turned himself in at the U.S. border in 2021.

The release said Sandoval received an enhancement to his sentence for obstructing justice by fleeing. But it did not specify what the enhancement was.

It said he must serve five year of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Sandoval admitted to selling quarter-pound amounts of meth every one to two weeks across central Iowa in 2012 and early 2013.

