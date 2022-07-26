Iowan tells story of slain state patrol sergeant at U.S. Senate hearing on attacks on law enforcement

An Iowa police officer shared memories of slain Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith and called on Congress to do more to support law enforcement at a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday examining attacks on officers.

Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was fatally shot April 9, 2021, as he led a team of officers into the Grundy Center home of Michael Lang in an attempt to arrest him.

He was one of several law enforcement officers featured during the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing, entitled "Law Enforcement Officer Safety: Protecting Those Who Protect and Serve."

Lang had barricaded himself in his home after fleeing and assaulting a police officer who tried to pull him over for speeding. Lang opened fire with a shotgun as Smith entered the home, fatally wounding him. Lang has since been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Zachary Andersen, a former Grundy County sheriff's deputy who is now an officer with Cedar Falls Public Safety, was one of the officers who responded to the standoff with Lang.

Sgt. Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. He was shot during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center, Iowa, on Friday, April 9, 2021, and later pronounced dead.

In his testimony Tuesday morning, his voice cracked with emotion as he recalled Smith's final moments and Lang's taunts to the other officers. He said the events of that night will stay with him for the rest of his life.

"Today I can tell you that I’m doing OK, but I know others are not," Andersen said. "Actions need to be taken to protect those of us in this line of work. We need to have the right support and resources opposing 'defund the police.' The image of an officer has been tarnished in recent years."

Seventy-three law enforcement officers around the country were feloniously killed in 2021, an increase from 46 in 2020, according to FBI data. Of those, 61 were killed using firearms. Smith was the second Iowa State Patrol trooper to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty.

Andersen said Smith wouldn't have had it any other way but to be sent in first to protect his men.

"I ask you today to lead like Jim by defending us, protecting us, caring for us and validating the work we do as law enforcement officers," Andersen told the committee.

Smith's wife, Kathy Smith, submitted written testimony describing her last day with her husband. She urged lawmakers to take action to keep law enforcement officers safe on the job, boost officer pay and retention efforts and support their physical and mental health.

"Protect them because they deserve to be protected," she wrote. "Care for their mental and physical needs and equip them with the necessary resources as they encounter daily difficulties in their job. Show the nation that the police are not meant to be fought against, but rather, they are worth fighting for. Tell the public of the sacrifice of Jim and other fallen officers."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee who is seeking reelection this year, said Congress should pass the Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act, which he introduced in the Senate. The legislation has bipartisan support and would direct federal law enforcement officials to submit a series of reports to Congress containing data on the number of ambush attacks on officers and the circumstances of those attacks.

"Every death of an officer killed in the line of duty ought to be considered a tragedy," he said. "It’s a tragedy for the officer who sacrificed his or her life. It’s a tragedy for families and friends left behind. It’s a tragedy for the community that lost a public servant and it’s a tragedy for all of us who rely on brave men and women to keep us safe."

