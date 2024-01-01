This Iowan wants to celebrate his birthday by filling your gas tank — for free. Here's how

Rob Johnson, a community activist and pastor based in Des Moines, celebrates his birthday a little differently. Last year, The Kelly Clarkson Show recognized Johnson for spending his birthday by giving away free gas to hundreds of Iowans and this year, he's upping his game for his 36th birthday.

For the third year in a row, Johnson will continue his communitywide celebration of giving away free gas, this year at a local Kwik Star, but also is aiming to raise $40,000 by Jan. 21, his birthday, with the "I Got 5 On It Campaign." That could mean 800 tanks of gas for any Iowan who needs it.

This year, the gas giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and the specific location will be announced at noon Jan. 21 on the Facebook event page.

"We are committed to making a meaningful impact and enhancing the lives of our community members, transcending factors such as race, religion, gender, political affiliations, income, or orientation," the description of the giveaway says on its website.

Community activist and pastor Rob Johnson (second from the left) stands beside his nephew, Sheldon Johnson; area youth organizer, Sissie Lynn Carter and local artist Nala at Kum & Go, 1300 Keo Way in Des Moines. Rob Johnson held his second annual free gas giveaway on his birthday, Jan. 21.

"I am excited," Johnson told the Des Moines Register. "We really want awesome folks to be involved ... if people want to give more, we will definitely take it."

The campaign has partnered with Back 2 School Iowa, an education-based nonprofit organization that aims to "to inspire youth to continue in their educational endeavors and build upon their future careers," through educational services, scholarship and other resources.

"Using what the gas drive does and partnering with another local nonprofit, it's just a great opportunity to continue to build and grow," Johnson said.

Last year, Johnson partnered with Dwana Bradley, executive director of the Des Moines Urban Experience, and many other organizations and raised close to $15,000. This year, they hope to raise more than double that amount to give back to those who need gas this year.

Even in Iowa, where gas prices are dropping down to an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA, a full tank can cost up to $40 or more.

This year, in addition to raising $40,000 and giving away free gas, there will be 1,000 swag bags with information on local businesses, public libraries, child care assistance and more.

"That will help us continue to split the right kind of information so that people have tangible tools," Johnson said.

There also will be special guests who will make an appearance at the to-be-announced Kwik Star location Jan. 21.

You can donate at the Rob Johnson Gas Giveaway donation website and pay for as many tanks of gas as you can, ranging from $50, a single tank, to $1,000 which covers around 20 tanks of gas. As of Sunday, Johnson said he has raised $25,000.

"My thing is, it's definitely (about) coming out to see how we love one another, how we show love to our community," Johnson said.

You also can sign up to volunteer and help pump gas.

"We really have an opportunity to love on our community through this through this act of kindness," Johnson said. "It just so happens to be right after the holidays, so it's an opportunity for us to come together and throw something for the community that is impactful."

Rev. Rob Johnson, Des Moines-based associate minister and community activist, speaks to the press about next steps to help the community following the shooting outside of East High School, during a news conference, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Creative Visions, in Des Moines.

The origin of Rob Johnson's Gas Giveaway

In December 2021, just days after Christmas, Johnson said he was filling up his tank when he noticed a woman at a pump nearby was unable to pay for her gas. He said her credit card was declined, and without hesitation, he went over and paid for it.

Later, Johnson thought: Why stop there? Why not help others, too?

So, he picked up the phone, called his friends, some of whom led community groups and churches or were business owners, and asked them to lend a hand in his project. With their support, Johnson celebrated his 34th birthday with volunteers, pumping nearly $5,000 worth of gas at the Hy-Vee on Southeast 14th Street and Park Avenue in Des Moines.

Since, Johnson has partnered with countless community leaders and organizations to make an impact every year for his birthday,

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.org

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: This Iowan wants to fill your gas tank for free. Here's how: