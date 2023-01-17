Iowans are fierce about our favorite foods. Here are 8 famously Iowan dishes to try

In Iowa's 175 years as a state, it has become synonymous with certain hearty, salty, not-too-fussy foods that make people from other states ask, “Why?”

Approach any Iowan about the dishes that Iowa is known for, and you’re likely to get a recounting of their family’s version or a fierce defense of the foodstuff in question — or both.

While there is certainly some overlap in Midwestern state cuisines, these are some of the delicacies Iowans claim that fill our community cookbooks, neighborhood potlucks, and holiday tables.

Taco Pizza

Felix u0026 Oscar's taco pizza comes with seasoned ground beef, chips, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

One food can always pretend to be another and still be really good at it. Enter taco pizza. With all the loose toppings not bound to the crust with cheese, it’s probably harder to eat than a taco, but the endeavor is satisfying nonetheless.

Joseph Whitty at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor in Bettendorf claims he created the taco pizza in 1974, but now it’s a commonplace menu item at pizzerias and gas stations statewide.

The perfect pizza is made with all those delicious taco innards — think seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato — scattered atop a crust slathered in refried beans and salsa. The crumbled tortilla chips and taco sauce add to the deconstructed taco vibe.

Scotcharoos

These Rice Krispie-based bars come together in no time at all, making them an essential party snack or last-minute potluck contribution.

Traditionalists coat the peanut butter, sugar and cereal mixture with a thin layer of melted butterscotch chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Then there are those of us who believe the chocolate layer should be half an inch thick. Either way, the chewy mess of peanut butter and chocolate is wildly addicting.

Ham Balls

As the country’s top producer of pork, it’s also Iowans' responsibility to do the weirdest things with it. Ham balls are so weird that they work. After working together ground ham (not ground pork!), ground beef, graham cracker and an egg, Iowans split the mixture and form it into baseball-sized meatballs. Those are then drowned in a tomato-based sauce with brown sugar and vinegar that, when baked, forms a syrupy crust around each ham ball. Yum.

Chili with Cinnamon Rolls

The chili burger with a cinnamon roll bun from The Boulder Tap House in Ames.

Anyone who attended an Iowa public school likely has a Pavlovian association between chili and cinnamon rolls. The two were so often served together on a compartmentalized plastic lunch tray that it’s hard not to crave the tough outer edges of a cinnamon roll (perfect for dipping) any time chili is on the menu.

It’s easy to see how sweet and savory pair well, but how exactly a thick tomato sauce with beef and beans complements a fluffy, gooey spiral of cinnamon roll is harder to explain. You just needed to be there.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

A descendant of German schnitzel, the breaded pork tenderloin is an absolute Iowa staple. The expert tenderloin is actually harder to perfect than it seems: the loin needs to be pounded so thin it stretches to the size of a dinner plate, then breaded and deep fried. It takes mere minutes and a good eye to pull out the perfect, crackling pork frisbee: cook it too long, and the meat overcooks and takes on an unpleasant chew.

Top that baby with the condiments of your choice and a teeny tiny pitiful bun, and you’ve got yourself the official sandwich of Iowa.

Snickers Salad and Pretzel Salad

This festive 'salad' incorporates pretzels, Cool Whip and Jell-O.

Iowans are proud to tell out-of-staters that our salads do not have greens. Instead, Iowans have figured out a way to make the salads of our dreams a reality with sweet fillings and fluffy consistencies. Is this heaven?

There’s the Snickers salad: a creamy amalgam of whipped cream and vanilla pudding coats slices of Granny Smith apples and pieces of Snickers candy bars, rendering them indistinguishable from each other. Each bite is a surprise: Will it be crisp and juicy, or nougaty and full of peanuts?

Then there is the three-layer pretzel salad: It’s more bar than salad, really, with a lot going on texturally. The crushed pretzel base is layered with a cheesecake-like filling and sealed with strawberries suspended in Jell-O. What’s not to love?

Pickle Wraps

A plate of sliced pickle wraps.

Ah, pickle wraps. They go by many names — wraps, roll-ups, cream cheese pickles — but the idea is the same. At the Iowa State Fair, they’re sold unsliced as Pickle Dawgs and can be deep fried, obviously. These delicious little bullseyes are made by wrapping a dill pickle in cream cheese and ham (or pastrami! Or roast beef! Choose your own adventure.). They’re sliced crosswise exposing the three distinct ingredients. They’re salty and crunchy and oh so addictive.

Steak de Burgo

A Des Moines classic, the steak de burgo has been served for decades at local restaurants. The now-closed Johnny & Kay’s claims to have created this dish, whose recipe made it into a 1964 Better Homes and Gardens recipe book called "Famous Foods from Famous Places." It’s made by pan frying a beef tenderloin steak in butter and topping it with fresh herbs and an emulsified pan sauce of butter, garlic, heavy cream and wine.

