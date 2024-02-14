Iowans can handle some snow. How much does it take for school to get cancelled?

Every student in Iowa knows the sweet feeling of relief when that snow day alert comes through. But, not all flakes are created equal.

CNN collected data on how much snow it takes to get school canceled, based on location. The study shows, unsurprisingly, that where you live and snow tolerance in the area make a difference.

In places like Oklahoma, it can take less than 2 inches of snow for schools to close, according to CNN. But in a wintry state like New York, some parts of the state can handle up to 10 inches of snow before schools start to consider a closure.

How much snow does it take to cancel school in Iowa?

In Polk County, it takes 3 to 4 inches of snow for schools to start calling for cancellations, according to CNN's analysis. But, in northeast Iowa, it'll take about 4 to 5 inches. For southern Iowa, it only takes 2 to 3 inches before schools get concerned.

CNN recorded data from more than 400 counties, and of them, only 83 begin cancellations within 3 to 4 inches of snow, while 95 will cancel within 4 to 5 inches of snow. Only 44 will cancel school for 3 inches of snow or less.

What factors to Des Moines districts consider when canceling classes in the winter?

David Suhkin created the Snow Day Calculator which predicts school cancelations. He told CNN that he observes factors like local terrain — if an area is flat or hilly — and levels of an area's winter preparedness like the availability of salt trucks and snow plows to determine if a school district might cancel classes.

In 2019, the Register asked officials from the Des Moines metro districts about school cancellations due to weather. And while reporters found there's no magic number, most officials said a wind chill of -25 to -30 degrees is when discussions about delaying or calling off classes begin.

Des Moines Public Schools doesn't start considering cancellation until the National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning. That happens when the wind chill reaches -25.

There are a lot of other factors they take into consideration, Phil Roeder a district spokesperson recently told the Register.

"Two inches of only snow is a lot different than two inches of snow along with ice from freezing rain, for example," Roeder said.

Waukee spokeswoman Amy Vacroe said in 2019 that when deciding if the weather warrants school cancellations, Waukee schools consult with nearby schools, Iowa DOT, law enforcement, weather stations and review local media reports.

A decision to delay or cancel school is typically made by 5:30 a.m. and, at the latest, 7 a.m., although changing weather conditions can change that.

"Our No. 1 priority is our student and staff safety and that is what our decisions are made on," Varcoe said at the time.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When do Iowa schools call for a snow day?