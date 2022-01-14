Iowans prepare for winter storm
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline was in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 14, as residents braced for a major winter storm.
New reports are showing that the Shenandoah Valley will most likely be seeing some snow come Sunday.
Strong wind and arctic air will combine to produce dangerous wind chills Friday into Saturday before a storm Sunday into Monday.
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop tens of millions of people across the central, southern and eastern U.S. with snow, ice, wind and rain.
Winter storm Izzy could bring measurable snow to northern Ohio Sunday night into Monday.
“The snow is too deep and unstable for them to climb the canyon walls.”
The winter storm will first bring rain to the Kansas City area Friday afternoon, which will then transition over to all snow between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Confidence increases for winter storm to dump high totals of snow, ice across North Carolina this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Wednesday night will be dry and chilly with temperatures near 20. Then, it'll be dry Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s before a chance for snow arrives by Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of western and southwestern Minnesota, where 7-10 inches of snow could fall Friday.
Too early to say what will happen, but the National Weather Service is confident a wintry mix is coming to the Midlands.
Latest weekend winter storm forecast
Indianapolis residents hoping for significant snowfall will have to keep waiting until at least after the upcoming weekend, according to the NWS.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that a snowstorm could wreak havoc on a large corridor of the eastern United States over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. It will pack hefty snow amounts, significant icing, heavy rain and gusty winds all throughout the Eastern Seaboard and across inland areas. Winter storm watches were issued in many locations early Friday morning in advance of the snow. Roanoke, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Binghamton and Syracuse, New York are ju
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Upstate, with up to 12 inches possible north of I-85.
Meteorologists are keeping an eye out for a potential big snowstorm this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Middle Tennessee is bracing for yet another round of winter weather, with 3-7 inches of snow possible, forecasters said.
WATCH: Preparing for a winter storm this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer updates the snow forecast for Sunday and shows how wind gusts will pick up Friday.
Cincinnati could see some snow accumulation Sunday and Sunday night, which could impact the Monday morning commute.
Officials aren’t sure when it will be safe to reopen the highway.