What Iowans think about this bitter cold
At least with the people we spoke with, the debate is 50/50. Teodora Mitov reports.
At least with the people we spoke with, the debate is 50/50. Teodora Mitov reports.
It promises to deliver a smile that's 12 levels brighter in just 10 days, and it's on major sale.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 in Ball's absence.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
Instagram has cut 60 technical program manager positions, eliminating a layer of management at the company, according to a new report from The Information. The impacted employees have two months to apply for other jobs at the company. After the two-month period, their employment will be terminated if they are unable to secure a different role at the company.
All the accessibility-related products we saw at CES 2024.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA
Hyundai reveals the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 at the Tokyo Auto Salon; a vehicle to display upcoming aftermarket parts for the performance EV.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
If you thought Big Tech’s dreadful year of layoffs would be confined to 2023, you’re (sadly) mistaken. Audible laid off around five percent of its employees on Thursday, which Variety reports is “just over 100 staffers.”
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
The 3-in-1 moisturizer, color corrector and sunscreen is just what dry winter skin craves: 'Nothing makes my skin look as good, so it's all I use now,' says a shopper.
Ubisoft’s upcoming refresh in the long-running Prince of Persia series, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown accidentally features a character voiced by a text-to-speech program. The company’s aware of the issue but it won’t be fixed in the day-one patch.
Want something comfy and warm but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further than this nearly-30%-off fave.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.