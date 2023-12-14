Iowa's 4 Republican members of Congress vote to authorize Biden impeachment investigation

All four of Iowa's Republican members of Congress have voted to advance a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The House voted along party lines by a vote of 221-212 to green light the inquiry, with Iowa's U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn and Randy Feenstra all joining in.

Republicans have alleged the president financially benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings, though they haven't publicly released evidence backing up the claims.

The vote comes after House Republicans accused the White House of stonewalling their investigation. Authorizing the inquiry, they say, could bolster their legal standing if their requests for information make it to court.

1st District U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Miller-Meeks, a Republican who represents southeast Iowa, said she was proud to vote on the impeachment inquiry in a video she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We just voted and I was proud to support our impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which I think is the next necessary step in the methodical process we have undergone as Republicans.”

3rd District U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn

Nunn, a Republican who represents the Des Moines metro and central and southern Iowa, said Americans “deserve honesty and integrity from their elected officials.”

Nunn stated he went to Washington to keep D.C. politicians accountable. He went on to bring up his role in expelling former GOP colleague, U.S. Rep. George Santos, from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“That’s why I’ve championed ending proxy voting, prohibiting insider trading by politicians, tripling the lobbying ban for members, and eliminating taxpayer funded pensions for those expelled from Congress. In the same vein, today I voted to continue an investigation into conduct by President Biden. Regardless of party, there is no reason to run away from the truth. This investigation will provide facts to the American people so that each person can decide for themselves whether the conduct rises to the level of impeachment.”

4th District U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra

Feenstra, a Republican from Hull who represents the 4th Congressional District in northwest Iowa, sent out a statement on why he voted for an investigation on the president.

“The American people deserve accountability and transparency from their elected officials — and the president is no exception. While Republicans have upheld our constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch, President Biden has been uncooperative and evasive. That’s why I voted to advance a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his questionable conduct. We are now one step closer to uncovering his connection to his son’s sweetheart deal with the IRS and involvement in his foreign business dealings.”

