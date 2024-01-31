Iowa's Right to Contraception Act: Upholding our values and our rights

In Iowa and across the country, a radical anti-abortion movement is attacking fundamental freedoms of reproductive autonomy and contraceptive rights, which has led us to write and file the Right to Contraception Act (RTCA) to ensure we protect access to contraception in Iowa law.

The RTCA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of every Iowan and a response to radical and outrageous attacks on reproductive rights. The RTCA is not just about access to contraception — it is about affirming our values as a state that proclaims “our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.”

Last year's abortion ban is currently embroiled in legal battles, and the uncertainty of abortion access heightens the importance of swiftly passing the RTCA. Our proposal is a vital component of the broader fight for reproductive health, ensuring that the right to contraception remains protected in Iowa.

Contraceptive freedom is not a partisan issue. Poll after poll shows more than 90% of adults favor widespread access to contraception, no matter the political affiliation. That’s because contraception is more than health care — it is about economic stability, public health, and personal freedom.

By securing the right to contraception in Iowa law, we will ensure that Iowans can continue to make informed decisions about their lives, careers, and families. Access to contraception is specifically linked to improved maternal and child health outcomes, increased participation of women in the workforce, and enhanced economic stability for families.

Most elected Iowa Republicans say that they support the right to contraception — but words are not enough in the face of unprecedented attacks on reproductive rights. All over the country, extreme state lawmakers are proposing legislation restricting birth control access or banning FDA-approved birth control methods. We need legislative action to protect the rights of Iowans.

Given that Republicans hold the majority in the Iowa state Legislature, we need our colleagues across the aisle to be part of this effort. Passing the RTCA would affirm that Iowa legislators are truly representing the values of their constituents and standing up for their freedom.

We urge Iowans of all political stripes to join us in supporting the RTCA and contacting their legislators to urge them to join us in calling for its passage. Together, we have the power to make a profound statement: in Iowa, we stand for the fundamental freedoms and well-being of everyone who calls this state home.

Sarah Trone Garriott represents Adel, Van Meter and Waukee, and portions of Clive and West Des Moines and other portions of Dallas County in the Iowa Senate. Zach Wahls represents Coralville, North Liberty and other portions of Johnson County in the Iowa Senate.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Protecting access to contraception in Iowa upholds our rights, values