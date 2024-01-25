Are Iowa's funny highway signs being banned? We asked the Federal Highway Administration

When Willy Sorenson tells people he is a traffic and safety engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, he might get a polite nod of the head, maybe a slight rolling of the eyes.

But when Sorenson brings up that he is one of the co-authors of the safety messages on the electronic signs over the interstates, he gets a whole different reaction.

“Every time, that brings a smile to their face and they usually recite back a message that they remember as being memorable to them. They can relate to the effort that we are trying to do, which is to talk about safety without having a boring conversation about safety,” Sorenson said.

And despite widespread national news stories in recent weeks that safety messages like his, injected with a little dose of humor and pop culture, were going to be banned, the Federal Highway Administration says that is not the case.

That means Sorenson and his long-time “partner in crime” Tracey Bramble, an information specialist for IDOT, are still in business.

The confusion began with the highway administration's recent release of the updated Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a publication with a decidedly unfunny title that seemed to put a kibosh on the jokes.

But the goal was simply to remind message writers that encouraging safety is their primary goal, the agency said.

“The use of signs that make cultural references may be of interest, but safety is our top priority. The new edition of the (manual) does not include a ban on humor or pop culture references on changeable message signs ― that policy remains the same. Rather, it includes a recommendation to avoid the use of humor and pop culture references because it may confuse or distract drivers,” it wrote in a prepared statement.

So when it comes to continuing catchy phrases on the interstate signs, it’s full speed ahead ― well, at least within the confines of the posted speed limit or as road conditions allow.

“For the time being, anyway, there are no changes currently planned with our program," Sorenson said. "This can always change but as of today we are continuing with the program format that has brought safety to the forefront using highway messaging in a format that does not get dismissed by the majority of our drivers.”

Witty by committee

Catchy, witty, humorous ― all of the messages have one common, underlying denominator: a focus on safety.

Adding puns, humor and pop culture references began during the 2013 Iowa State Fair, Sorenson said. The process of crafting messages for the 75 electronic signs on interstates around the state, seen by about 500,000 motorists daily, begins when Sorenson and Bramble sit down twice a year to come up with an initial list.

Sorenson said about a third are originals, a third are ideas from the public that “just need some help” and a third are borrowed from other states, although he said Iowa DOT can often make those better with some modifications.

The ideas go before a six-to-nine-member committee comprised of DOT staff, a representative of the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and a non-voting member from the Iowa division of Federal Highway Administration.

“About half of Tracey and my suggestions pass through the committee, but the other half usually generates a lot of discussion, bantering and brainstorming and we always come out the other end with a much better message,” Sorenson said.

From there, the list goes to IDOT management for final approval.

'The best way to keep a message in your memory is when an emotion is attached to it'

Sorenson said the only criteria is for the signs to carry a transportation safety message.

“We do like doing messages that are related to current events, which could be related to seasons, holidays, moving releases, annual events like school starting and ending, voting, taxes and deer rut,” he said.

“Songs, both current and longtime favorites, also provide us with great material,” he added.

The messages also work in important transportation topics such as careful driving in work zones, motorcycle safety, and train/vehicle collisions.

“Our focus 80% of the time is relating the message to a specific safety behavior such as seat belts, distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving,” Sorenson said.

He said marketing research shows that “the best way to keep a message in your memory is when an emotion is attached to it.”

He keeps a diary of comments, emails, tweets and other posts of public reactions to the signs, he said.

“Based on the input I do see, our approval is somewhere between 90% and 99%,” he said.

And for what it’s worth, the feds do not appear to want a draconian ban on safety-inspired wit on highway traffic signs.

In its statement, the agency wrote: “Messages should fulfill a need; command attention; convey a clear, simple message; command respect; and provide adequate time for proper response.” It then added, “And remember: ‘Santa sees you when you’re speeding.’”

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Funny highway traffic signs aren't yet banned, federal agency says