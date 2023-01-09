Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

·1 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network.

Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."

The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen, and it didn't immediately respond to a request for further information.

“Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day," the district said.

The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday, spokesman Phil Roeder said.

Sports and other activities were cancelled at Des Moines schools Tuesday, but teams will be allowed to compete at schools outside the district, Roeder said.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month

    Bearish investors still see Fiverr as a beneficiary of the temporary conditions that prevailed early in the pandemic. That sounds like a big mistake.

  • Earth's ozone layer on track to recover within 40 years, U.N. scientists say

    A global agreement in effect since 1989 has led to the phasing out out of nearly 99% of ozone-depleting chemicals.

  • U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children

    The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 12 years or older for treatment of obesity, which impacts about 14.4 million kids and adolescents in the United States and can lead to serious health complications. "I think they are important because there are a number of misunderstandings about exactly what causes obesity and there are some unintended biases, even by medical providers with regard to childhood obesity," said Dr. Marc Michalsky of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, a co-author of the guidelines. The expert group said that therapies such as weight loss pill orlistat, Novo Nordisk's semaglutide - an injected diabetes treatment repurposed for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy - and the older, generic diabetes medicine metformin could be given in addition to changes in health behavior and lifestyle.

  • EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising

    Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

    After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Monday as Stephen M. Collins, 37, of Marysville. SCMEO completed the exam & confirmed the ID of the 37-year-old male shot near the 7200 blk of 47th Avenue NE in Marysville, WA on January 2nd, 2023.

  • Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight

    The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal

    Parents filed a lawsuit against the Union County Board of Education and its board members saying the district violated the law when adopting the district’s new school calendar.

  • Three Bellingham school administrators who were criminally cited have been reassigned

    The three former high school assistant principals were criminally cited last month for failing to report a student’s sexual assaults brought to their attention.

  • Amid probe, more Virginia high schools apologize for withholding news of academic awards

    Days after the announcement of a county-wide investigation, two high schools in Virginia’s Fairfax County have apologized to families over late notifications of students’ National Merit certifications. Langley High School Principal Kim Greer first sent an email on Friday night to parents, saying she was “delighted” that “your student was designated a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.” On Saturday night, Westfield High School Principal Tony DiBari reportedly sent a nearly identical email, congratulating commended students and admitting that they were also notified “this past fall.”

  • New Jersey art teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students, police say

    A New Jersey art teacher was arrested after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of students at a Westfield school, police said.

  • WSU students: Kohberger spoke up in class — except when Moscow killings were the topic

    In his Washington State Ph.D. program in criminology, suspect Bryan Kohberger showed himself to be academic minded, and condescending to women, classmates said.

  • Mizzou will not punish student over racist message, citing First Amendment protections

    The community has urged the university to expel the student for her racist social media message that made light of the murder of Black people and used a racial slur.

  • More US schools institute mask mandates as COVID cases rise

    More schools across the United States are putting mask mandates in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Before winter break, districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced they would temporarily be requiring masks among students and staff members amid a surge of respiratory illnesses. Now schools in Massachusetts and Michigan are following suit while Chicago schools are asking students to take rapid tests before classes start.

  • Virginia school district where 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher has had 3 school-related shootings in 17 months

    The Virginia school district where a 6-year-old is alleged to have intentionally shot a teacher Friday has had three instances of gun violence on district

  • Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

    When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. “Maybe we need to look at tenure,” Patrick said at a news conference in November. The indefinite academic appointments that come with tenure — the holy grail of university employment — have faced review from lawmakers or state oversight boards in at least half a dozen states, often presented as bids to rein in academics with liberal views.

  • 6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month

    North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...

  • First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history

    A school sign wishing students a Happy New Year stands outside Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old boy reportedly shot his teacher after an altercation. Jay Paul / Getty ImagesBarely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitaliz

  • Amid sexual assault allegations among students, Mount St. Mary vice principal, counselor resign

    Mount St. Mary Catholic High School's Vice Principal Whitney Faires and school counselor Mallory Tecmire have each resigned, effective March 1.

  • Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus

    Erika López Prater, a professor at Hamline University, reportedly warned students that the course material would contain images of holy figures, including Muhammad.