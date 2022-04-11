Iowa's political swing makes Obama's wins harder to repeat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS BEAUMONT
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States, from 2009 to 2017

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — In 2008, this overwhelmingly white state was Barack Obama 's unlikely launching pad to become the nation's first Black president. Fourteen years later, Iowans aren't showing a similar embrace for the woman running to become its first Black governor.

Democrat Deirdre DeJear is finding Iowa a much changed place, trending staunchly conservative, endorsing many aspects of Trumpism, with an electorate that is so far displaying little interest in her history-making candidacy.

Educated younger adults who were once reliable Democratic voters have fled rural Iowa seeking opportunities elsewhere. The strength of organized labor has eroded. Obama's general election victories in 2008 and 2012 seem like distant memories.

The changes are part of a broader transformation that has spread through the Northern Plains over the past two decades, making it increasingly difficult for Democrats to compete in the region even as they make inroads in other places like the Deep South and Sun Belt.

“Times are so different from Obama's 2008 campaign,” said Dave Leshtz, a veteran Democratic organizer from Iowa City, after a DeJear event in the liberal enclave. “It's an entirely different state."

DeJear, a 36-year-old Des Moines businesswoman, cemented her status as a rising political star in 2018 when she became the first Black candidate to win a statewide primary in Iowa. She lost the general election for secretary of state, but she won national attention and invitations from Democratic presidential hopefuls to serve as a state adviser.

She is struggling to translate that lower-wattage fame into support from voters. Only 31% of likely Iowa voters said they know enough about DeJear — running unopposed in the June 7 primary — to form an opinion, according to The Des Moines Register's Iowa Poll, conducted in late February and early March.

Meanwhile, she posted an anemic $8,500 fundraising balance in January, raising less than $300,000 since announcing her candidacy in August. It paled next to Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds' $4.8 million balance and $3.8 million in contributions.

Story County Democrat Barb Wheelock attributed part of DeJear's struggle to racism, both inside the party and among the state's voters.

“I think it’s part that she’s Black and people don’t think she’ll do very well — the people in our state party, the people with the money,” Wheelock, a 70-year-old retired physical therapist, said while attending a DeJear stop in Story County last month.

DeJear told The Associated Press that she suspected her race may be on some minds as she seeks supporters.

“Of course no one has said that to me outright," DeJear said. "But there is a question of whether or not a Black woman could win. That is definitely a question.”

DeJear tried to put any such doubts aside as she bounded onto the stage at an event in Nevada, a small farm town in central Iowa. With an upbeat style and a trace of her native Mississippi accent, DeJear reminded the audience that Iowans boasted a groundbreaking legacy, including an Iowa Supreme Court decision that made Iowa the first state to desegregate public schools after the Civil War.

“I believe in what’s possible,” she said. “We made a conscientious decision that no matter what your skin color was, no matter what your race was, each and every one of our students should have access to a quality public education.”

It was a nod to an Iowa progressive streak that carried well into the 21st century.

In 2009, the Iowa high court ruled gay marriage legal, making the state the third to allow it, after similar rulings in Massachusetts and Connecticut but five years before the U.S. Supreme Court. A year before, Iowa voters had not only backed Obama by a healthy margin in the general election, they overwhelmingly sent liberal Democrat Tom Harkin to the U.S. Senate for a fifth term.

Iowans ushered in the new millennium with Tom Vilsack, a Democrat and former mayor from rural southeast Iowa, as governor. And during the 1988 Democratic presidential caucuses, the Rev. Jesse Jackson finished a notable fourth, relying on support from rural Iowa.

But a sharp decline of union jobs and an exodus of young, college-educated adults, have altered Iowa's once dynamic political map.

In a striking illustration, Obama carried the state in November 2008 by winning 52 of its 99 counties. Joe Biden, who on Tuesday will make his first trip to Iowa as president, lost the state in 2020, winning only six counties.

After decades of divided state government, Republicans have controlled the Legislature and the governorship for six consecutive years, cutting taxes and reining in voting and abortion rights. Today, five of Iowa's six members of Congress are Republicans.

State Rep. Ras Smith had hoped to interrupt the trend as a candidate for governor in this year's race. The 34-year-old Smith, who was voted the Iowa Democratic Party's “Rising Star” award recipient in 2019 and is Black, found it difficult to persuade some of the party's major donors in the state, who are white, to give him a look.

Despite Smith’s promising profile and DeJear’s 2018 breakthrough, some wealthy Iowa Democrats sought out others to run, including state Rep. Todd Pritchard, who is from rural northern Iowa and white.

Smith said some influential donors declined his invitation to meet to discuss his campaign. Among them, he said, was Fred Hubbell, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor. A wealthy Des Moines-area businessman, Hubbell spent $7 million of his own money in narrowly losing to Reynolds.

“It wasn’t about the dollars,” said Smith, who ended his campaign in January, leaving DeJear unopposed in the primary. “He didn’t come to an event and was turned off. We didn’t have coffee and I said something that pissed him off. That’s the part that felt disrespectful. It was disrespectful.”

Smith said he and Hubbell spoke by phone but never met despite several invitations. Hubbell did not respond to requests for comment.

“My party doesn’t think it’s nearly as racist," said Tom Courtney, a former state senator and longtime union activist from the once-booming manufacturing corridor along the Mississippi River, who is white. “But some of that is going on.”

The sentiment stings for Iowa Democrats, as national party leaders, frustrated by the state’s lack of diversity, are taking steps to shift the early presidential nominating contest away from the traditionally first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Hubbell endorsed DeJear in a written statement last month, two months after Smith's withdrawal made her the Democrats' only candidate. Hubbell has since contributed to DeJear's campaign, though her campaign declined to say how much. Smith has also endorsed DeJear, one of several Black Democratic women running for statewide office around the country this year.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is again seeking the governorship. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat. And Florida Rep. Val Demings is the leading Democrat to face Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

But DeJear is the only Black woman campaigning in such a predominantly white state. In 2020, 90.4 percent of Iowans were white, according to census data. Roughly 62 percent of the nation's population was white, and more than 13 percent Black.

Still, DeJear, who campaigned for Obama as a college student at Drake University in Des Moines in 2008, is optimistic she can relight the flame.

“We also look to Obama and what he was able to accomplish," she said in the interview. "I believe that Iowans have this innate ability to see the humanity that exists in other folks. And that’s what drives us.”

Recommended Stories

  • 🏳️‍⚧️ A trans teen was kept from joining the soccer team — our story got him an apology

    Youth of Today is a weekly newsletter focused on youth culture and education in Jacksonville.

  • Chinese consumer tech sharpens focus on helping young people get a good sleep, wake up fresh amid latest Covid-19 concerns

    When Beijing research institute employee Terry Xu first started using an app called CoSleep to help him get a good rest, it was to help deal with the stress of looking for a job about three years ago after graduating from university. "With the Covid-19 pandemic in China recently getting worse, I would browse what people post on social media and often stay up late," Xu said in a phone interview on Thursday. "Now I've started to use CoSleep more frequently." Hundreds of millions across China may b

  • More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

    Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Kyiv — the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago.

  • Biden to nominate new ATF director, release rule targeting ghost guns

    President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

  • Oklahoma abortion law, a near-total ban, would reverberate in Texas and far beyond

    Oklahoma lawmakers are set to make performing an abortion a felony. It could trigger a devastating ripple effect, especially in Texas.

  • Garcetti gave 'unintentionally blended numbers' on sex allegations involving advisor, rep says

    Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said he gave "unintentionally blended numbers" when he told reporters that 40 people "under oath" have provided no "corroboration" of harassment allegations made against his former aide.

  • Ag Secretary Vilsack joins Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Collins in testing positive for COVID as outbreak spreads among DC officials

    Speaker Pelosi's and Sen. Collins's positive tests are the latest coronavirus cases to roil DC, as several government officials have tested positive.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Confirmation While Skewering Republican Attacks On Her Character

    The Saturday Night Live cold open featured Ego Nwodim as Ketanji Brown Jackson, newly confirmed to the Supreme Court, meeting famous women and Black Americans who came before her — along with a few jokes at Ted Cruz’s expense. In contrast to last week’s Fox & Friends satire, this skit was perhaps less about humor […]

  • More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

    More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

  • Gov. Murphy doesn't respond to questions about NJ gender identity lessons for 2nd graders

    Gov. Phil Murphy has remained silent on New Jersey public school system lessons on gender ideology for children.

  • Brewers 5, Cubs 4: Brosseau's homer lifts Milwaukee to its first win of the season

    After dropping the first two games of the year to the Cubs, the Brewers finish a three-game opening series at Wrigley Field today.

  • Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

    President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

  • US voices concerns about violence in El Salvador, restrictions on journalists

    The State Department said on Sunday it was concerned about violence in El Salvador as well as recently passed legislation that criminalizes reporting on some gang activities. Last Tuesday, the El Salvador legislature passed measures criminalizing the reproduction or dissemination of messages from gangs, with media figures facing 10 to 15 years in prison if…

  • Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial

    People visiting a Christ sculpture at the Santa Maria Magdalena Church during the Holy Week in Granada, Spain. Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesChurches around the world will be holding services for their three most important days during this Holy Week: Holy Thursday, sometimes called Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Easter commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, the fundamental belief of Christianity. It is the earliest and most central of all Christian holidays, mo

  • Italy's Draghi set to sign deal in Algeria to ease Russia gas fix- sources

    Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Algeria on Monday to sign an agreement to ramp up gas imports, two sources said, as Rome steps up efforts to tap alternative flows following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Draghi will travel with a delegation that is expected to include the head of Italian energy group Eni, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and energy transition minister Roberto Cingolani, a government source said.

  • LA officials ban business travel to Florida, Texas over ‘harmful’ LGBT policies

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to ban official travel to the states of Florida and Texas over policies and legislation that target treatment for transgender youth and the teaching of LGBT issues in schools. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a motion directing the chief executive officer to suspend all…

  • Letters to the Editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson is a breath of fresh air for a sullied court

    The confirmation processes before Ketanji Brown Jackson's damaged the Supreme Court's reputation. Jackson brings hope.

  • Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

    Houston, we have a problem! SpaceX, Astra Space and Rocket Lab USA are among a handful of U.S. companies expected to fill the vacuum, but industry officials have doubts about their capacity to quickly ramp-up. As the race between companies, including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper, for building giant satellite constellations to beam broadband internet from space heats up, demand for launches is expected to skyrocket.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St down amid US interest rate fears

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Monday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates more aggressively to cool U.S. inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea all declined. Oil fell more than $2 per barrel amid concerns global economic growth might weaken.

  • European Union to Boost Natural Gas Cooperation With Egypt

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt and the European Union will enhance cooperation in energy, the Egyptian cabinet said after a meeting between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, in Cairo.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyC