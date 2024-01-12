Iowa's Republican caucuses are set for Monday, Jan. 15. What you need to know:

Iowa Republicans will open the 2024 presidential election season during the state-wide caucuses on Monday.

The six-candidate field is contending for the GOP's nomination in November's presidential election, including the high-profile former president, Donald Trump.

In-person caucuses will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive early as a high level of attendance is anticipated.

What happens at Iowa’s GOP caucuses?

After everyone is checked into a precinct’s caucus, participants elect a chair and a secretary to lead the meeting. They say the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer before moving into business.

The chair will invite someone to speak on behalf of each of the presidential candidates in a final attempt to earn support from caucusgoers. Well-organized campaigns will have identified someone to speak on their behalf at each precinct — maybe an influential community member or activist. Sometimes, the candidates themselves will attend a caucus to make their own closing pitch.

Once everyone has spoken, ballots are handed out.

How do candidates make it onto the ballot in Iowa’s caucuses?

There are no ballot requirements for presidential candidates in Iowa. Unlike in other states, there are no fees to get on the ballot, no signature requirements and no registration forms.

In fact, there’s not even a traditional ballot. Republicans typically hand out blank slips of paper, and caucusgoers write down the name of whomever they want to be president.

That means that any person who comes to Iowa and makes a convincing argument to caucusgoers can get support to become president.

GOP chair: No plan B for weather, but still expecting 'robust' turnout

Despite the frigid temps predicted Monday, Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kaufmann said he expects large numbers of Iowans to show up to caucus at 7 p.m. Central.

"I think we're going to have a robust turnout," Kaufmann said. "Weather could prevent a record-breaking turnout, into a great turnout. But you know, it remains to be seen. We don't really have any metrics to guide that."

Kaufmann told reporters Monday morning the party does not have any contingencies in place for severe weather on caucus night, with the current schedule and caucus sites set to continue regardless.

"It's one of those things, kind of like a football game, that's going to go on no matter what," said Kaufmann, adding the party is putting "faith in people's patience to get there."

The turnout record for the Republican caucuses was set in 2016, with 186,000 Iowans who showed up.

Where are the Republican caucus locations in Iowa City, Coralville and Johnson County?

The Johnson County GOP has selected 63 caucus locations for this year's caucuses. Here are just a few:

Iowa City 1: Lemme Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 2: Iowa City West High School — Half Cafeteria

Iowa City 3: Iowa Memorial Union — North Room 181

Iowa City 4: Lincoln Elementary — Lunch Room/Multipurpose Room

Iowa City 5: Iowa Memorial Union — South Room 179

Iowa City 6: Southeast Junior High — Cafeteria

Iowa City 7: Iowa City West High School — Classroom #158

Iowa City 8: Weber Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 9: Iowa City West High School — Half Cafeteria

Iowa City 10: Alexander Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 11: County Administration Building — Conference Room 203 B/C

Iowa City 12: Grant Wood Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 13: Terry Trueblood Recreation Area Lodge — East Room

Iowa City 14: Longfellow Elementary — Multipurpose Room Cafeteria

Iowa City 15: Southeast Junior High — Band Room #1150

Iowa City 16: City High — Large Band Room 0516

Iowa City 17: City High — Large Band Room 1517

Iowa City 18: Longfellow Elementary — Library

Iowa City 19: Iowa City Public Library — Room "A"

Iowa City 20: Iowa City Public Library — Room "C"

Iowa City 21: Horace Mann Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 22: Shimek Elementary — Multipurpose Room

Iowa City 23: Iowa City Community School District Office — Board Room

Iowa City 24: New Hoover Elementary — Gym

Iowa City 25: Horace Mann Elementary — Multipurpose Room

Iowa City 26: Iowa City West High School — Little Theatre

Iowa City 27: Longfellow Elementary — Gym

University Heights: University Heights Community Center

Coralville 1: Coralville Recreation Center — Meeting Room

Coralville 2: Tabernacle Baptist Church

Coralville 3: Northridge Pavilion in Northridge Park

Coralville 4: Coralville City Hall — Council Chambers

Coralville 5: Coralville Recreation Center — Meeting Room

Coralville 6: Northwest Junior High — West Gym

Coralville 7: Northwest Junior High — Cafeteria Room #117

Coralville 8: Northwest Junior High — Room #139

Coralville 9: Tabernacle Baptist Church

For the full list of locations in Johnson County, plus addresses for each of the above locations, visit iowagop.org/2024_caucus_locations#Johnson.

Who can participate in the Republican caucus?

You must be a registered Republican eligible to vote in the Nov. 5 election to participate in the Iowa Republican caucus. Participants can update their party affiliation as well as addresses and register to vote at the caucus site.

Those wishing to vote must in the caucus must be 18 years of age by Nov. 5. This means 17-year-olds who turn 18 between the date of the caucuses and the general election are eligible.

What is needed to caucus?

You should bring a valid ID like a driver's license, passport, Iowa Voter Identification Card or a tribal ID to your caucus location.

If you plan to register on caucus night, bring a valid ID and proof of residency like a signed lease, utility bill or paycheck. If you recently registered, bring these items with you in case the caucus site doesn't have your updated information.

