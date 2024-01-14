Iowa's weather forecast calls for dangerously cold temperatures on caucus night

Bundle up, caucusgoers. It's going to be dangerously cold when caucusing starts at 7 p.m. Monday.

Wind chills are expected to be between minus 35 degrees and minus 45 degrees. Caucus sites open at 6 p.m., but there could be lines as people register or check-in. Be sure to keep skin covered up with hats, gloves, and coats — frostbite can set in in just 10 minutes in those temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

This is expected to be the coldest Iowa Caucus ever. In 1972, the first Iowa Caucus, wind chills reached 26 degrees below zero. But the high temperature was a balmy 25 degrees compared to Monday's expected high of minus 3 degrees.

