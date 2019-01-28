New iPad models, including iPad Mini, and new iPod Touch reportedly on the way

Twitter More

A slew of new Apple products are on the way, if the latest iOS beta is to be believed.

Four new versions of the iPad are referenced in the iOS 12.2 beta, according to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who made the discovery. The iPads are designated as iPad 11,1 to iPad 11,4 and include two WiFi and two cellular versions.

In theory, iOS 12.2 references four new iPads in WiFi & Cellular variants (perhaps mini, and 9.7"?), all without Face ID, and a (seventh-gen?) iPod touch with no Touch ID nor Face ID pic.twitter.com/xiJN6kmmTe — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) January 25, 2019

Troughton-Smith says that the iPad models mentioned in the iOS beta do not match currently released devices. He also explains that the iPads referenced do not have Face ID, leading him to speculate that these may very well be new iPad Minis. Read more...

