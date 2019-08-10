New iPad Pros might come with a triple-lens camera

Twitter More

We're all expecting Apple to announce new iPhones with triple cameras in September, but word on the street is the company might update the iPad Pros with the same beefy camera system as well.

According to Japanese Apple rumor blog Macotakara (via 9to5Mac), new 11- and 12-inch iPad Pros might come with three cameras instead of one.

Like the next iPhones, the triple-lens camera would reportedly be housed in a square-shaped camera bump on the rear and consist of a main lens, 2x telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens.

While Macotakara has been accurate with details on unreleased Apple products in the past, this report from a supply chain source in China only claims there's a "possibility" the new iPad Pros might come with three cameras. Read more...

