iPads and the new iPad Pros are on sale for up to $75 off at Amazon

It's happening again: iPads are on sale at Amazon and in line with Best Buy's Apple Sales Event prices. NBD.

Not only can you save $75 on the the 9.7-inch iPad, but the 11-inch iPad Pro (you know, Apple's most advanced tablet ever) is also finally on sale. It's only $50 off, but like AirPods, any deal is a big deal.

Both of these are the latest and greatest versions of their respective line — meaning you can get the best of what Apple can offer whether your budget is $400 or $1,000.

Image: apple

Apple's most affordable iPad yet, but make it even cheaper: Released in the spring of 2018, the latest 9.7-inch model is simply referred to as "iPad," but there's nothing simple about its abilities. It's noticeably more powerful than the older, more expensive model, using Apple's A10 Fusion chip to keep things crisp on the 2,048 x 1,536 Retina display. The best update? The cheapest iPad finally works with the Apple Pencil, making it clutch for students, artists, or teachers. Read more...

