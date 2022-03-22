IPB Petroleum Limited (ASX:IPB) drops to AU$4.0m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another AU$119k

Insiders who bought AU$373k worth of IPB Petroleum Limited's (ASX:IPB) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.018 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 14% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$254k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

IPB Petroleum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Philip Alan Naylor made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$373k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.038 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.012. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Philip Alan Naylor.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does IPB Petroleum Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of IPB Petroleum shares, worth about AU$1.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The IPB Petroleum Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no IPB Petroleum insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in IPB Petroleum and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for IPB Petroleum you should be aware of, and 3 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

