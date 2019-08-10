New UN Report Puts A Dagger Through Climate Deniers’ Favorite Argument

Former Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) spent much of his lengthy career in Washington denying the threat of human-caused climate change, a relentless effort that included harassing federal climate scientists and peddling fake climate scandals.

Then in 2017, Smith’s views on planetary warming suddenly shifted. What the fossil fuel industry ally had for so long refused to acknowledge as real, he now argued was “beneficial” to crop production and the lushness of the planet.

Pumping the atmosphere full of carbon dioxide will “aid photosynthesis, which in turn contributes to increased plant growth,” he wrote in an op-ed published in The Daily Signal, a news website of the right-wing Heritage Foundation. “This correlates to a greater volume of food production and better quality food.”

Less than two years earlier, a retired Princeton physics professor named William Happer ― now an adviser in President Donald Trump’s White House ― had founded a right-wing think tank to “defend the honor of CO2,” as he described it in a 2015 speech. The group, called the CO2 Coalition, spends its days cheerleading for the very greenhouse gases driving the global crisis. It claims CO2 is nothing more than “plant food” and that rising atmospheric concentrations will “play a crucial role in meeting the planet’s growing food needs in the next century and beyond.” A quarter of the CO2 Coalition’s funding in 2017 came from the mega-donor Mercer family, which plowed more than $15 million into Trump’s 2016 campaign and continues to bankroll climate change denial.

The argument that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels benefit humanity has become a favorite among climate contrarians as an all-but-irrefutable body of scientific research has forced many to abandon outright climate change denial. And just like so many other go-to talking points, this one is wildly inaccurate, as a United Nations report drove home this week.

To be clear, it’s a myth that’s been discredited before.

An aerial view of severely drought-affected farmland on July 13, 2019, in Warialda, Australia. (Photo: Brook Mitchell via Getty Images) More

The new assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, the leading U.N. body of researchers studying human-caused global warming, warns that the unfolding crisis has already negatively affected crop growth in many parts of the world and poses a major threat to global food security. It found that some 500 million people live in areas where once-productive land has dried out and turned to desert, including parts of North Africa, East Asia and the Middle East.

“Food security will be increasingly affected by future climate change through yield declines – especially in the tropics – increased prices, reduced nutrient quality, and supply chain disruptions,” Priyadarshi Shukla, an author of the IPCC report, said in a statement.

It is true that higher carbon dioxide concentration has made parts of the world greener and can boost plant growth in some environments. But scientists say the negative consequences of climate change on the agricultural sector far outweigh any benefits from this so-called “CO2 fertilization” effect.

“This argument about CO2 being good for us, good for the food system, is really pure lies and propaganda,” Sam Myers, a research scientist at Harvard University, told HuffPost.

Myers is not a co-author of the IPCC report, but his work is referenced throughout the assessment. He has conducted extensive research looking at the impact of climate change on staple food crops and found that human carbon emissions are significantly reducing the content of iron, zinc and protein in those crops, putting hundreds of millions of people at risk of nutrient deficiencies.