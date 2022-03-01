IPCC Issues Its Starkest Warning yet on the Climate Crisis; Ceres Urges Government and Capital Market Leaders to Respond With Stepped-up Action

The bottom line is that we must move at a greater pace and scale to cut emis­sions in half by 2030 and achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2040. We must ensure that adequate global financing is available to countries and regions already desperately in need of support for adaptation and access to clean energy and water. It is clearer than ever that the costs of inaction will be far greater than any costs related to action. Policies that spur investment in clean energy and energy efficiency, and promote global resilience, will not only help prevent climate disasters and human suffering—they will improve energy affordability and security, ensure greater environmental justice and equity, and help U.S. businesses remain competitive around the globe.

Through Climate Action 100+ and the Ceres Ambition 2030 initiative, the largest investors and companies have the opportunity and responsibility to decarbonize some of our heaviest-emitting sectors including electric power, food, oil and gas, steel, banking, and transportation — which together are responsible for up to 80% of global emissions. Companies must address “Scope 3” indirect emissions to spur action across the full supply and value chains, and banking institutions must move to address climate as a systemic financial risk. And, every investor and company must publish climate action plans that underpin commitments and lay out concrete actions that reduce their carbon footprint, including specifics on how they will reach short- and medium-term emissions reduction targets.

Congress must move quickly to pass a federal reconciliation bill with historic investments in clean power, transportation, industry, and agriculture. It is critical that policymakers prioritize the needs of the poor and marginalized communities most overburdened by the climate crisis and put addressing environmental injustices at the heart of any policy or regulation. That includes supporting state and federal initiatives like Justice40, a White House coordinated whole-of-government effort to advance environmental justice and spur economic opportunities for disadvantaged communities.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must release the strongest standardized climate risk disclosure rules that will help investors and companies better measure and manage climate risks. The federal procurement process must also be revised to factor sustainability in government purchasing. The government could use its role as the largest purchaser of products and services, spending $665 billion annually to spur demand and innovation, driving down costs for the rest of the market while creating green jobs across sectors.

We can make further strides to slow global warming while unlocking the massive opportunities that the transition to net zero represents for economic and job growth and a more equitable world.