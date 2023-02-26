IPD Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.093 (vs AU$0.069 in 1H 2022)

IPD Group (ASX:IPG) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$110.9m (up 36% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$8.02m (up 69% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.2% (up from 5.8% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: AU$0.093 (up from AU$0.069 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

IPD Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on IPD Group's balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

