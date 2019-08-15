Is IPE Group (HKG:929) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that IPE Group Limited (HKG:929) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for IPE Group

What Is IPE Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that IPE Group had debt of HK$436.8m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from HK$504.5m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$847.6m in cash, so it actually has HK$410.8m net cash.

SEHK:929 Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is IPE Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that IPE Group had liabilities of HK$550.9m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$11.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$847.6m and HK$294.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$579.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that IPE Group's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, IPE Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the bad news is that IPE Group has seen its EBIT plunge 20% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since IPE Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. IPE Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, IPE Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that IPE Group has net cash of HK$411m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 75% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in HK$74m. So is IPE Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of IPE Group's earnings per share history for free.