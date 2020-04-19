Here’s What IPG Photonics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IPGP) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for IPG Photonics:

0.11 = US$291m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, IPG Photonics has an ROCE of 11%.

Is IPG Photonics's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, IPG Photonics's ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Electronic industry. Separate from IPG Photonics's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

IPG Photonics's current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 23% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how IPG Photonics's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:IPGP Past Revenue and Net Income April 19th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

IPG Photonics's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

IPG Photonics has current liabilities of US$192m and total assets of US$2.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.0% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on IPG Photonics's ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.

Our Take On IPG Photonics's ROCE

If IPG Photonics can continue reinvesting in its business, it could be an attractive prospect. IPG Photonics looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

