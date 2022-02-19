IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for IPG Photonics

How Much Debt Does IPG Photonics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that IPG Photonics had debt of US$34.2m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from US$38.6m over a year. However, it does have US$1.51b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$1.48b.

A Look At IPG Photonics' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that IPG Photonics had liabilities of US$313.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$109.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.51b as well as receivables valued at US$262.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.35b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that IPG Photonics has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that IPG Photonics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

In addition to that, we're happy to report that IPG Photonics has boosted its EBIT by 52%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IPG Photonics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While IPG Photonics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, IPG Photonics produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 75% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that IPG Photonics has net cash of US$1.48b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 52% over the last year. So is IPG Photonics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for IPG Photonics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.