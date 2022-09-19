IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) sheds US$207m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past five years

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example the IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) share price dropped 53% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 47% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 11% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 7.9% in the same time.

Since IPG Photonics has shed US$207m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both IPG Photonics' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.6% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on IPG Photonics' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, IPG Photonics shareholders did even worse, losing 47%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

