Should IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

I’ve been keeping an eye on IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe IPH has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on IPH here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

IPH is expected to churn out cash in the short term, with its operating cash flow predicted to expand by 51%. This underlies the notable 25% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. IPH’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. IPH’s has produced operating cash levels of 1.15x total debt over the past year, which implies that IPH’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

