New iPhone 11 Max render shows off a triple-lens camera design

Try as Apple might, the company simply can’t keep iPhone rumors from springing up every single year. Despite Tim Cook’s promise a few years back to “double down” on product secrecy, the reality is that Apple’s supply chain is so vast that it becomes practically impossible to keep tidbits about upcoming iPhone models from seeing the light of day.

With that said, we’re already starting to see a steady stream of reports regarding Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup. Specifically, a number of credible sources have indicated that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup will closely resemble its 2018 iPhone lineup, which is to say that there will be a 6.1-inch device with an LCD display along with two OLED models in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch flavors.

Unquestionably, one of the more intriguing rumors we’ve seen suggests that Apple this year will incorporate a triple-lens camera scheme on its higher-end iPhone model. Just a few days ago, for example, a purported iPhone 11 schematic surfaced with what appears to be a triple-lens camera design.

More recently, a leaked render via Slashleaks provides us with perhaps our best look yet at what Apple’s flagship 2019 iPhone model will look like. As evidenced below, Apple may opt for a square bump in the upper left hand corner with three distinct camera modules and a flash. How this will translate when taking actual photos remains unclear but it stands to reason that we’ll see improved zoom capabilities, ultra wide-angle shots, and more.

Unfortunately, the triple-lens camera design may only be part of the iPhone 11 Max given reports that the entry-level iPhone 11 along with the 5.8-inch model will both sport dual-lens camera schemes. Specs wise, we’ve also seen reports that two of the rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Max will be 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel sensors.

Another leaked iPhone 11 design — which Apple may have since abandoned — features a flash around the actual camera module. You can see what that might have looked like below:

