iPhone 11 Pro Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Early Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max Sales Reported by Deal Tomato

  • Biden on suing the GSA: 'We haven't ruled it out'

    President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that nothing is off the table when it comes to his transition team’s access to critical data on the coronavirus and national security that is being blocked by the Trump administration’s General Services Administration.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump is wrecking the government on his way out The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Streaks Down Face After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Performance

    During a press conference that was deemed too crazy for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto—all three of which declined to air it, unlike Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN—Rudy Giuliani attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning the will of the American people and keeping the current president in office. It didn’t exactly go as planned.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked at one point. “It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he explained, before deciding it would be appropriate to act out a scene from the 1992 film.He started to explain the scene in question, in which a witness claims to have seen the alleged crime at the center of the story. Then, in an exceedingly poor imitation of Joe Pesci, Giuliani barked, “How many fingers have I got up?” The woman gets it wrong because “she was too far away” to see.“These people were farther away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he added, referring to Republican poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!” From there, he randomly started accusing Joe Biden of committing “crimes” without laying out evidence or specifics.As the press conference proceeded, an increasingly sweaty Giuliani repeatedly wiped his brow as what appeared to be dark hair dye started streaming down his face.> Giuliani says "there is nobody here that engages in fantasy," then details his fantasy about how Trump won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes when he in fact decisively lost both of those states pic.twitter.com/7CvU4OuQRX> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” Giuliani shouted at reporters later. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies.”Lewis Black Brutally Mocks Trump Fans Fleeing Fox NewsRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • There are three parts to Donald Trump’s endgame, Anthony Scaramucci says

    ‘He’s only as powerful as his willing accomplices,' former  White House director of communications says

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Parents took out billions in loans to pay for kids' college. Now they're buried in debt.

    “I feel like I’m stuck in it until I die,” a Nevada father says of the debt he and his wife owe after helping their children pay for college.

  • Pompeo Declares BDS ‘Anti-Semitic,’ Turns Tables with Funding Cutoff Call

    JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, during a visit here, that the State Department will consider the anti-Israel BDS campaign “anti-Semitic” and withdraw U.S. government support from organizations engaged in such “hateful BDS conduct.”Calling the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions push a “cancer” and vowing to stand with like-minded nations on the issue, the secretary spoke via a livestream from Jerusalem Thursday morning. He stood beside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, taking no questions.The Trump administration official is on a post-election, multi-country swing through Europe and the Middle East apparently designed to highlight the administration’s foreign policy legacy. During previous stops, America’s top diplomat highlighted the Trump administration’s advocacy of religious freedom and support for key allies.Thursday’s announcement might be one of Pompeo’s final expressions of U.S. support for Israel during his State Department tenure as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The BDS movement, as the name implies, promotes boycotts and sanctions against Israel through various avenues. According to the campaign’s website, it aims to end Israel’s administration of East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the Golan Heights, achieve equal rights for Israel’s Arab citizens, and return Palestinian refugees to Israeli territory.Opponents of the movement claim that BDS in fact seeks the elimination of the state of Israel, and that its singling out of the country meets the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.Omar Barghouti, a co-founder of the BDS movement, has said that he personally supports a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but that the movement as a whole endorses no particular political solution.In a statement released by his office on Thursday, Pompeo said that he directed the State Department’s envoy on combating anti-Semitism “to identify organizations that engage in, or otherwise support, the Global BDS Campaign.”According to the statement, the consequences will be twofold. The State Department will look to ensure that it does not inadvertently fund BDS, and it will review its legal options to cut funding to foreign organizations engaged in BDS-related activities — essentially turning the tables on the movement by boycotting its supporters from a government standpoint.Politico first reported earlier this month that Pompeo would announce a process to designate certain groups as anti-Semitic, without naming any particular organizations, as he previously considered.The comments by Pompeo and Netanyahu focused on celebrating the close U.S.-Israel ties that have existed during the Trump years.“Over the last four years, under President Trump and his remarkable team led by you and Ambassador Friedman and Jared Kushner and others, Israel’s alliance with the U.S. has reached unprecedented heights,” said Netanyahu, who went on to list the numerous steps the Trump administration has taken to support his country, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.“Thank you, friend,” he said to Pompeo. “And we hope to see you next year in Jerusalem.”

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump is wrecking the government on his way out The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • McConnell warns Republican senators to stay healthy or risk their lame-duck agenda

    Sen. Chuck Grassley's Covid-19 diagnosis helped derail a Senate vote, raising concerns that the virus could keep the Senate from working next month.

  • Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump

    Rudy Giuliani, representing President Trump's campaign, asked a federal judge Wednesday to declare Trump the winner in Pennsylvania, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by about 82,000 votes. Giuliani amended the campaign's court filing for a second time, seeking to put back in complaints Trump's previous legal team had removed Sunday about how close Trump's observers had been allowed during ballot counting. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had unanimously rejected that claim Tuesday, a decision the Trump new campaign's filing stridently criticized.Trump's campaign, Giuliani wrote, wants U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors," with the ultimate goal of "Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election, and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania's electors." Biden won 306 electoral votes, meaning that if Pennsylvania's 20 electors were somehow moved into Trump's column, he would still have more than the 270 he needs to become president. Trump's campaign continues to pursue losing lawsuits in several states, but since it hasn't been able to prove fraud and can't disqualify enough ballots to reverse any states, Trump and Giuliani are "pivoting instead to a goal that appears equally unattainable: delaying a final count long enough to cast doubt on Biden's decisive victory," The Washington Post reports.Stalling certification long enough so GOP lawmakers can pick electors "appears impossible," since "it is against the law in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin law gives no role to the legislature in choosing presidential electors, and there is little public will in other states to pursue such a path," the Post reports. "Behind the thin legal gambit is what several Trump advisers say is his real goal: sowing doubt in Biden's victory with the president's most ardent supporters," raising money for his new PAC, and "keeping alive his prospects for another presidential run in 2024."More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump is wrecking the government on his way out The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani