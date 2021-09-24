iPhone 13: Yes, people still wait in line to get the new iPhone

Lines of consumers waiting to get their hands on an iPhone haven't completely gone away after all.

On Friday, Apple released the iPhone 13, the latest model of its popular smartphone. The iPhone starts at $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini, up to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

New features coming to the iPhone include cinematic video, where the camera can automatically adjust focus to the proper person or object, as well as big improvements in battery life.

Early releases of the iPhone were often greeted by long lines outside retailers around the world, as eager consumers hoped to snag one of the first iPhones.

And while there were lines this year, it appeared those lines died down as more consumers shopped online and had iPhones shipped directly to their homes.

Last year, Apple discouraged customers from lining up outside Apple stores during the launch of the iPhone 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they handed out reservations for consumers to return to the store and get their phone.

In the case of iPhone 13, as the following photos and tweets illustrate, consumers were ready to line up at Apple stores again to get their new device.

Customers line-up for the iPhone 13 outside the Apple store, on its first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

The first customer holds his iPhone 13 on its first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Customers line up to get newly-launched iPhone 13 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 24, 2021.

People wait in line to purchase newly released products at the Apple Store in Orchard Road on September 24, 2021 in Singapore.

Customers test the newly-launched iPhone 13 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 24, 2021.

Customers queue to get newly-launched iPhone 13 mobile phones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 24, 2021.

Good to know the iPhone day line is still a thing! Shame on #Apple for the 2 hour wait with a scheduled pickup. Boo! #iPhone #5thave #nyc pic.twitter.com/tTZ4YrEb1Z — David F. Bills (@dfbills) September 24, 2021

Apple Store 5th Ave line pic.twitter.com/T1KvE8CtV4 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) September 24, 2021

