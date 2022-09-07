Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: New cameras and safety first

Apple (AAPL) is bringing big changes with its new iPhone 14 lineup. Unveiled at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters on Sept. 7, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro get improved cameras, the ability to connect to satellite communications during emergencies, car crash detection, and a new look for the Pros.

I got to spend some time with the new iPhones to check out these features. While the iPhone 14 will feel familiar to most iPhone 13 and even iPhone 12 users, the iPhone 14 Pro offers some helpful changes that certainly make a compelling case for an upgrade — particularly the Dynamic Island that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pros.

Unlike prior years, where Apple released a base version of the iPhone and a mini version to go along with it, the iPhone 14 gets a base 6.1-inch version starting at $799 and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model starting at $899.

On the Pro side, there’s the iPhone 14 Pro, which gets a 6.1-inch screen and starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which gets a 6.7-inch screen and starts at $1,099.

The iPhone 14 Pro packs a punch

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max stole the show with updated displays and powerful cameras, and with a new feature that Apple calls Dynamic Island.

That’s a place for Apple to hide the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors. During my hands-on, Apple showed me how you can open the Apple Music app and then swipe it up to the Dynamic Island where you can see what’s playing. You can then long-press the Dynamic Island and open playback controls.

Apple says Dynamic Island will also provide you with updates from apps running in the background like ride-sharing services or sports scores, though I wasn’t able to see those firsthand. Still, it’s a promising feature that I can imagine app developers will provide plenty of use for.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro gets a new display with a 'Dynamic Island' that displays app updates. (Image: Howley)

In addition to Dynamic Island, Apple added a new always-on display to the Pro models. When active, the always-on display provides you with basic information from widgets and can offer app notifications without forcing you to unlock the screen. To keep the feature from eating into your phone’s battery life, Apple says always-on display lowers both the brightness and the refresh rate to the point where any battery depletion should be negligible.

Then there are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s cameras. Apple has outfitted the Pros with new 48-megapixel sensors for the main cameras. The company is also marketing its new Photonic Engine, which it says boosts low-light performance for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max across the board.

As for safety, there’s the new Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite features. Apple says Crash Detection will notify your emergency contacts, as well as emergency services, if it detects a crash. Satellite connectivity will give users the ability to send short messages to the authorities when they’re out of a cellular service area and need help.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get new cameras, but are otherwise familiar

Hold the iPhone 14 in your hand, and it’s hard to tell if it’s the latest model or last year’s. That’s not a slight — both phones look great — but if you’re the type who likes to show off your newest gadget, you’re out of luck. I got to test out the new cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and they looked as good as you’d expect out of an iPhone: top notch.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get improved cameras both around the back and up front. (Image: Howley)

Unfortunately, because I was limited on time, I didn’t have time to compare them to the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera. Instead, Apple loaded each phone with photos taken with the iPhone 14.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get Apple’s Photonic engine, which the company says improves low-light photo capabilities 2x on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus’s ultra-wide camera and TrueDepth front camera and 2.5x on the main camera.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, too.

It’s too early to tell whether every new feature is truly worth the money. I’ll still need to spend time with them to try out all of the phones’ capabilities and make a call then.

