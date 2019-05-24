Is your iPhone 7 battery starting to die? Save $20 on Apple’s official battery case

iPhones have gotten so expensive these days that you would have to be crazy to upgrade any sooner than you need to. Heck, Apple’s latest iPhone models cost as much as $1,500! If you still have an iPhone 7, your smartphone has more than enough power to keep using for at least another year. What it might not have, however, is enough battery life to comfortably carry you through a full day. Don’t worry, and definitely don’t spend $1,000 or more on a new iPhone. Instead, pick up an authentic Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7 on Amazon while they’re on sale at a discount!

The Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7 gives you extra battery life with the look and protection of an Apple-designed case.

Combined with the Smart Battery Case, iPhone 7 provides up to 22 hours of battery life for browsing the web, up to 24 hours of watching HD video, and 26 hours of talk time.

The Smart Battery Case also works intelligently with your iPhone to charge simultaneously when you’re plugged in, so both case and iPhone will have more than enough battery life to get you through the day, and then some.

The soft elastomer hinge and one-piece design make it easy to put the case on and take it off. You can even connect it to any Lightning accessory, such as the Lightning Dock. And iOS 10 or later allows you to see the battery status of your iPhone 7, your Smart Battery Case, and even your Apple Watch, all in one place.

