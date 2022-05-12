IPhone Maker Hon Hai’s Profit Beats Despite China Lockdowns

Betty Hou
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the maker of most of the world’s iPhones, posted earnings ahead of estimates after keeping production running despite component shortages and strict pandemic controls across China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Apple Inc.’s biggest assembly partner reported net income of NT$29.5 billion ($989 million) for the quarter through March, outpacing the average projection for NT$28.5 billion. Revenue totaled NT$1.41 trillion, Hon Hai reported previously.

Hon Hai is the largest of a bevy of Apple-suppliers now struggling with prolonged component shortages and logistic bottlenecks resulting from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns. But the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, which makes everything from iPhones to Dell desktops and Sony PlayStations at its Chinese factories, has managed to keep its plants humming by employing closed-loop production sites. Hon Hai’s scale also grants it bargaining power with customers and suppliers.

The Taiwanese company said Thursday it expects revenue to remain little changed this quarter, given the uncertainty of China’s Covid measures. It anticipates strong growth in cloud and networking products even as its consumer electronics business may decline slightly, the company said in a presentation posted online.

Foxconn’s sites in China are running stably, including key tech hubs in Zhengzhou and Shenzhen.

But the situation on the ground can change swiftly and unpredictably. Last Thursday, employees at MacBook maker Quanta Computer’s Shanghai plant flooded past isolation barriers, underscoring the depth of frustrations among residents subject to often abrupt lockdowns.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

While its iPhone business may moderate in 2022, Hon Hai’s data center hardware and component segments should stand out and support gross margin trajectory with the trend of cloud migration. The company’s target of 10% gross margin by 2025 looks feasible to us, as EV, cloud and components may contribute to nearly half of the company’s revenue by then, we believe, vs. 29-30% now.

-Steven Tseng, analyst

Click here for research.

(Updates with company’s forecast in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock: Tesla's China Production Grinds To Near Halt Again But Exports To Europe Restart

    Tesla's China production in April plunged 98% from March, as the EV maker grappled with China's severe Covid lockdown. Tesla stock dips.

  • Company News for May 10, 2022

    Companies In The News Are: DUK, BNTX, TSN, HGV

  • China’s Covid Zero Policy Makes 2020-Style Rebound Unlikely

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksThe s

  • Sanofi-AstraZeneca Say New Nirsevimab Data Reinforce Efficacy Against RSV

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have announced results from a prespecified pooled analysis of nirsevimab in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Results from the Phase 3 MELODY and Phase 2b nirsevimab trials demonstrated an efficacy (relative risk reduction versus placebo) of 79.5% against medically attended lower respiratory tract infections due to RSV in infants. In a separate pooled posthoc analysis of the trials, blood samples taken from infants dosed with nirsevimab

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    On Wednesday, Palo Alto Networks stock reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 92, up from 89 the day before. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Palo Alto Networks Stock A Buy?

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in May

    One is a great opportunity to buy on the dip. Two are solid keepers demonstrating their worth as the market nears bear status.

  • Nike lawsuit claims NFT creator sold counterfeit shoes

    In an amended filing submitted Tuesday, Nike claims it bought four pairs of “authenticated” Nike-branded shoes from StockX that the shoe company has verified as being counterfeit.

  • Citizens Financial Is Growing. Why Its Stock Could Gain 29%.

    After an aggressive series of acquisitions, the bank is well on its way to becoming a mini JPMorgan Chase. Yet its shares are still priced below those of its peers.

  • Tesla stutters under Shanghai lockdown

    STORY: Tesla operated its Shanghai plant well under capacity on Tuesday (May 10), as companies in the Chinese mega-city struggle to ramp up output during a tightening COVID lockdown. The plant reopened three weeks ago and was shown in state media as an example of what can be achieved despite restrictions. But Elon Musk's automaker has now halted most of its production there due to problems securing parts. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, it planned to produce less than 200 cars on Tuesday, well below previous levels. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID lockdown.Many of the hundreds of companies reopening factories here have struggled to bring production lines back up to speed while keeping workers on-site in a "closed loop" system. Shanghai is a vital centre for commerce, finance and manufacturing. But curbs there, and in other major cites such as Beijing, have lead to huge uncertainty about China's economic outlook.Beijing says its zero-COVID policy, with all its restrictions, puts "life first", but it increasingly jars with an outside world gradually returning to pre-COVID life, even as cases spread.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Nearly 400 million people are under covid lockdown in China

    About 373 million people in 45 Chinese cities are under some form of lockdown—a population larger than the entire US and nearly the size of the EU.

  • Google Devices Chief Says ‘Ambient Computing’ Is Future Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Google is staking its vision for the future on what it’s calling “ambient computing,” according to Rick Osterloh, Google’s hardware chief.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks“Compute

  • 10 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]

  • Rupee Tumbles to a Record Low on Inflation Risks, Stocks Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian rupee tumbled to a new low, while bonds and stocks retreated amid growing worries that accelerating inflation may force the central bank to tighten rates more aggressively. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Va

  • Beyond Meat stock slumps, Nike claims StockX is selling fake shoes, Moderna CFO steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down three stocks in focus: Beyond Meat, Nike, and Moderna.

  • Senate fails to advance bill codifying access to abortion

    The Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to an abortion, fails to advance in the Senate, by a vote of 49 to 51.

  • 11 Best Vanguard Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Vanguard stocks to buy now. If you want to see the top 5 Vanguard holdings, click 5 Best Vanguard Stocks to Buy Now. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF invests in the S&P 500 Index, which consists of the largest 500 American companies. The fund aims to replicate the […]

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.